Weight Loss: Burn Belly Fat With These 3 Easy To Make Vegetable Juices If you are bored of having your veggies in baked, grilled, boiled or steamed form, you can always juice them and reap its many nutritional and weight loss benefits.

Here are three easy to make and delicious vegetable juices that could help in weight loss and burning belly fat.





1. Tomato Juice



Tomatoes are relatively low in calories and carbohydrates and have high water content, which makes it a hit with fitness enthusiasts who are looking for something filling without increasing their calorie load. Tomatoes are also a treasure trove of antioxidants, one of the most significant being lycopene which according to experts may rev up metabolism naturally. Consuming tomato juice regularly may help stimulate the bowel movement, further preventing constipation and boosting digestion. Tomato juice is rich in fibre. Fibre delays digestion, making you feel full for a longer spell , thereby preventing those untimely hunger pangs. Bad digestion can lead to weight gain, as we are not able to absorb and assimilate our nutrients properly, moreover, it may not be able to eliminate waste from our body efficiently either. This may lead to slowing down of the metabolic rate, which makes it more difficult to burn calories. Therefore for effective weight loss, good digestion is key. According to experts, tomatoes encourage the production of the amino acid called Carnitine, which is reported to enhance the body's fat burning ability to at least 30 percent, if not more.



How to make tomato juice for weight loss



Blend 2 cups water, tomato paste, lemon juice, and salt together in a blender or food processor until you get smooth consistency. Stir 2-3 cups water into mixture, if you find the juice to be too thick.

Tomato Juice For Weight Loss: Tomatoes are relatively low in calories and carbohydrates

2. Lauki or Bottle Gourd Juice



Rich in both soluble and insoluble fibers, lauki does not only facilitate smoother digestion, but also helps curing tummy problems like constipation, piles and flatulence. Lauki is excellent in quenching thirst, and lending a cooling effect on the body, especially during summers.



Lauki works wonders if you are aiming to shed those extra pounds. Don't believe us? Look at the calorie content of the vegetable and decide for yourself. 100 grams of bottle gourd contain about 15 calories, and a mere 1 gram of fat. It is also low in saturated fat and cholesterol. The vegetable is all water and nutrients such as vitamin C, A and K and essential minerals like sodium, calcium, iron, zinc and magnesium. Bottle gourd juice acts as a natural post workout drink due to the presence of natural sugars in the vegetable which help in restoring the glucose levels and also replace the carbohydrates lost during your training session



How To Make Lauki Juice For Weight Loss:



Put peeled, seeded and chopped bottle gourd bits, a dash of amla, ginger and mint leaves, a pinch of black salt and cumin seeds in a blender. Add one cup of water and blend it for two to three minutes. Squeeze a whole lemon into the blender and blend again. Consume fresh.

Bottle Gourd Juice For Weight Loss: Bottle Gourd is rich in both soluble and insoluble fibers





3. Cucumber Juice



Cucumber is one summer staple we can never get enough. Foods that have high water content are low in calories. Hence cucumber juice makes an ideal blend for those looking to restrict their calorie intake. Due to its high water and fibre content, cucumber juice fills you up easily and so, it can be a great meal filler. You can also squeeze some lime juice and add a few mint leaves to make a refreshing summer drink.



How to make cucumber juice for weight loss



Peel your cucumbers. Make sure you slice off the ends of the cucumber. Chop the cucumbers into large chunks. Blend the cucumber chunks in a blender. Blend until smooth. Place a mesh strainer over a large bowl. Strain and serve. Consume fresh.

Cucumber Juice For Weight Loss: 100 grams of cucumber gives you only 16 calories





While juices are great to detox and give your system a break, a diet that solely depends on them is not well-balanced or even recommended by nutritionists. It must also be understood, that when you juice your fruits and veggies a good part of your fibres are compromised. Therefore, balance is the key. If you are having the juices, make sure you don't forget whole veggies altogether too.





