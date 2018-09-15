Weight Loss: 6 Indian Superfoods You Must Include In Your Weight Loss Diet

Trying to lose weight? Struggling to process the sea of information that is around you regarding the same? You are not alone. Weight loss can be an overwhelming time for many. Your diet and lifestyle undergoes a significant change, your friends and peers bombard you with many relevant and irrelevant advices. It is at this point and that you must pause and look around. Sometimes your best weight loss aides are lying just around you. Indian kitchens are packed with foods, herbs and spices that are known to burn belly fat.



We have listed 6 desi superfoods you must include in your weight loss diet.

1. Moong dal: Moong bean has 24 grams of proteins per 100 grams. Protein takes long to digest, suppresses hunger pangs, boosts the "thermic effect of food" (TEF) and promotes fat burning. Moong dal is also high on fibres. Fibre makes you feel full for long. When you are full for long, you tend to binge less. However a lot depends on how you cook your dal too, a simple boiled dal soup is a better option than tadke wali dal laden with oil for weight loss.

2. Lauki: Bottle gourd is full of weight loss fibres and water. In addition to that, it is also very low on calories. 100 grams of bottle gourd contain about 15 calories, and a mere 1 gram of fat. It is also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

3. Daliya: According to Health Practitioner and Macrobiotic nutritionist Shilpa Arora, "Daliya is high on fibre, protein and B vitamins , all of which play a crucial role in weight loss. Daliya makes for a great option for those on a weight reduction diet. You can spruce it up by adding lovely and nutrient dense veggies like carrot, peas, tomato and capsicum. This would help you keep satiated for long.

4. Amla: For better weight management, it is often suggested to drink amla juice on an empty stomach, because amla juice speeds up your metabolism. The metabolism, the faster you use up all your calories. Amla or Indian gooseberry is one of Ayurveda's most loved fruit and is used to treat a variety of woes from that of stomach to skin. Amla's high fibre content makes it an effective weight loss food.

5. Ajwain seeds: The seeds contain an essential oil called thymol, which is packed with anti-inflammatory properties. Thymol increases the secretion of gastric juices helping in better digestion. A healthy digestion is key to weight loss and speedy metabolism.

6. Haldi: Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory spice that helps reduce inflammation and reduce risk of obesity. Turmeric's active compound curcumin is also known to boost digestion and metabolism, both of which are very essential for weight loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.