Weight Loss: 5 Protein Rich Delicious Snacks You Can Make At Home

When it comes to weight loss and fitness, the popular perception is that you would need to rule out all your favourite foods and fill your plate with all things bland and boring. If you belong to the same school of thought, you cannot be further from the truth. Wise choices are a significant part of a sustainable weight loss regime. You do not need to do away with all the things you love, and you definitely need not starve yourself. You can start by exercising portion control and swapping unhealthy ingredients with the ones dense in nutrients. Protein is said to assist weight loss in a big way. Protein takes long to digest and induce satiety. When you feel full, you would naturally binge less through the day.



Here are some protein rich and delicious snacks you can prepare for yourself



1. Ragi Samosa filled with Cucumber, Peas and Cashew Nut



Ditch your traditional oil-laden maida samosas with the healthy ragi samosas. The tender and creamy filling of cucumber, peas and cashew nut will leave you craving for sure.

Ragi samosa

2. Roasted chickpeas



This is perhaps the easiest snacks you can try at home. In fact you can also store them in a jar/container and carry it your workplace. Keep munching into them whenever the cravings kick.

This recipe by food writer Meher Mirza is an ideal way to load up on protein.

Chickpeas, cooked 1 cup

Salt, to taste

Olive oil ⅔ tbsp

Rosemary ½ tbsp

Chilli flakes ½ tbsp

Oregano ½ tbsp

Layer the chickpeas evenly on a baking tray lined with butter paper (so they don't stick), and toss with the remaining ingredients. Then bake at 180 degrees C or until crisp, about half an hour.

3. Almond granola bar

You would love to nibble on this granola bar loaded with all good and protein-filled like oats, wheat flour, jaggery, honey, almonds and sesame seeds.

4. Mixed Millet Bhelpuri

Made with the protein-dense goodness of millets and ragi, this bhelpuri is guilt-free alternative to your regular bhelpuri and is just as irresistible. Top it with a generous squeeze of lime and you would know what we mean.



5. Tofu Bhurji



Tofu is a good source of protein and contains all nine essential amino acids. It is also packed with calcium and iron. This dish is made with grated tofu, onions, tomatoes you can use it as a stuffing for sandwiches or team it with roti.

