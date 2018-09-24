Weight Loss: 5 High-Protein Nuts And Seeds For Weight Loss

It has been emphasised often enough how a healthy diet plays an intrinsic role in weight loss. Junk food, foods laden in trans-fats, refined oil and sugary goods give way to immense number of calories that your body does not need for energy. These extra calories then go on to get stored as fat. Most experts often advice including more protein-rich foods to one's weight loss diet. Protein takes long to digest; it promotes satiety, which prevents you from bingeing. Protein also increases levels of appetite-reducing hormones like GLP-1, PYY and CCK, while reducing levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin, making you crave less. Eggs, meat, dairy and lentils are some of the best and commonly known sources of proteins. But, there are so many other good sources of proteins that you can include in your diet and make it varied and interesting.



Here are some chunky nuts and delicious seeds that are not only high in protein but could also prove to be your best aides in weight loss.





1. Flaxseeds: Flaxseeds make for an exceptional source of plant-based protein and an alternative protein source for people who do not eat meat. They are particularly rich in amino acids arginine, aspartic acid and glutamic acid. About 100 grams of flaxseeds contain 18 grams of protein.

2. Sunflower seeds: An exceptional source of vitamin E and folate, sunflower seeds can be a healthy addition to a green salad or can be eaten plain as a snack. They are decently rich in muscle-building proteins too. Hundred grams of sunflower seeds contain 21 grams of protein.

3. Walnuts: Walnuts are rich in omega 3 fatty acid or polyunsaturated fatty acid. They are a good source of protein and dietary-fibre, which help facilitate weight loss. Walnuts are loaded with vitamin E, vitamin B6, folate and thiamine too.

4. Hemp seeds: According to the book, 'Healing Foods', by DK Publishing House, hemp seeds "contain a perfect balance of omega -3, 6 and 9 fatty acids, which help boost brain and heart health. They are also source of complete protein and fibre."



5. Almonds: Almonds are a good source of zinc, magnesium, potassium and vitamin E, which is said to do wonders for your overall heart health. Almonds are also decently rich in fibres and proteins, which help delay digestion, induce a feeling of satiety and keep hunger pangs at bay.



Have them as snacks or team them with your breakfast or salads, but make sure you have enough of them.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.