Weight Loss: 5 Best Summer Detox Waters To Burn Fat Quicker

Highlights Detox waters are great additions to your weight loss summer diet. Cinnamon boosts metabolism & apple cider vinegar keeps skin healthy. Oranges are rich in vitamin C, which burns fat to produce energy.

Summers are an ideal time to lose weight. We tend to eat less and sweat more, leading to a general tendency to shed those kilos faster. The season demands for a proper diet, which maintains a steady supply of essential nutrients to the body, so that you can lose weight in a healthy way. Moreover, keeping hydrated is extremely essential. Sipping on water, coconut water, lemon juice and other hydrating drinks is crucial to keeping healthy and hearty during the summers. This is because you need to recover the electrolytes that get lost through your sweat.

So if you're someone looking to lose weight and cut body fat this summer, detox waters may be great additions to your summer diet. You may want to prepare a stock of these refreshing fruit and vegetable infused waters in advance, to carry them with you when you step out in the heat.

Here are 5 best detox waters to help you burn fat during the summers:

1. Lemon And Mint Detox Water

Lemon is the most used fruit during summers. It's extensively used in summer coolers and traditional health drinks in India and around the world. Lemon boosts weight loss and also helps in rejuvenating your skin. Add a few leaves of mint of pudina to the mix and you have a winner of a detox drink that cools you down naturally, aides in weight loss, maintains digestive health and keeps you hydrated.

2. Cucumber Detox Water

Cucumber is a summer gourd that is an essential diet addition during the season. Cucumber is also a rich source of vitamin B, potassium and magnesium. It has detoxifying properties and is also low in calories. Cucumber can also help in weight loss as it curbs appetite and is full of satiating fiber.

3. Apple And Cinnamon Detox Water

Apple and cinnamon is a fat burning combination that you can use to your advantage this summer. You can even add in a few teaspoons of apple cider vinegar to the drink, to boost its fat burning power. Cinnamon is a spice which naturally boosts your metabolism, while apple keeps you full for longer.

4. Grapefruit Detox Water

Grapefruit may be one of the best fat burning fruits out there. When eaten before your meals, this citrus fruit may help you in losing weight. It's incredibly nutritious too. Add a few pieces of grapefruit to your infused waters to increase their fat burning capacity and make them naturally sweeter.

5. Orange Detox Water

Oranges are loaded with vitamin C, which are great for a healthy skin. The vitamin also helps convert fat into energy, instead of storing it in the body. Add a few pieces of this citrusy fruit to your detox drinks and you have a summer refresher that also helps you cut fat.



