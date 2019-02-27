4 Herbs That Can Give Your Weight Loss Plan A Boost

We know that losing weight is not an easy feat and maintaining it amidst day-to-day routine is even tougher. There are many of us who try to control their cravings in order to avoid eating unhealthy junk food, which promotes weight gain and other lifestyle diseases. However, we don't mean that one should avoid eating pasta or cakes totally, but dietary self-disciple is quite important. Moreover, following fad diets may give you short-term results but may wreak havoc on your health in the long-term. But, fret not! There are a few natural herbs that can definitely help you achieve your weight loss goals. You must maintain a regular workout regime and a healthy and balanced diet but these herbs can give you an extra boost.

Here Are Natural Herbs That Can Help You Achieve Your Weight Loss Goals:

Fenugreek seeds make for an excellent addition to any weight loss diet. The presence of water-soluble component in fenugreek seed - galactomannan - helps in supressing appetite. Moreover, it helps boost metabolism and digestion. "Fenugreek seeds are a good source of mucilaginous (gum-like) fibre that soothes and protects the digestive tract from free-radical damage. A tonic and antioxidant, fenugreek seeds also help boost metabolism," as mentioned in the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing. The best way to add fenugreek seeds to your diet is by mixing them with water and consuming it on an empty stomach the next morning.

Ginseng is one herb that has recently gained a lot of popularity worldwide. Now the advantages of the herb are not completely unknown to the world. As per the experts, drinking ginseng tea may aid weight loss, as it is believed to be an appetite suppressant. But, as we have mentioned earlier, these herbs may only work if you follow a healthy diet and exercise regularly. As per Macrobiotic Nutritionist Shilpa Arora, ginseng is known to increase our energy levels and metabolic rate - all of which have a direct relation with weight loss. If not ginseng teas, you can also consume fresh or dried ginseng root. Better still, soak it in hot water and make its soup.

Peppermint is one of the most famous herbs that we all know. From keeping tummy woes at bay to providing refreshing drinks, this popular culinary herb has immense benefits. But did you know that peppermint may also help you lose weight? As per various health experts, peppermint is believed to curb appetite and suppresses unwanted cravings. Moreover, pudina aids digestion and keeps the body's metabolic rate on track. You can have pudina in any form - chew pudina leaves or sip on pudina tea.

We all love oregano on our pizza and pasta; it is one of the things that we reach out to when we eat Italian food. But did you know that your favourite herb could also help you shed kilos? Other than enhancing the taste your food, fresh oregano is an excellent diuretic and appetite stimulant. The herb comprises an active component, carvacrol, which is known to remove visceral fat. Moreover, oregano is known to improve digestion and reduces bloating.

Make sure you add these herbs to your everyday foods along with a balanced diet and regular exercise in order to achieve your weight loss goals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.