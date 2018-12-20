Weight Loss: 3 Winter Vegetable Juices To Cut Belly Fat 

Winters are here and we cannot get enough of the signature seasonal delights it has brought along. From beetroot, methi, bathua, spinach to radish, the winter vegetables have invaded our kitchens with full force. In addition to the various antioxidants and minerals, some of these veggies are also effective in helping you shed those extra inches around your belly. Most of these vegetables are high in fibre, which takes longest to digest and makes you feel full for long and prevent overeating. You can use them in soothing broths, stews and curries. Another way in which you can make the most of these veggies is by juicing them.

Here Are 3 Winter Vegetable Juices That May Help Burn Belly Fat

1. Carrot Juice

Come winters and our cravings for gajar ka halwa hits its peak. Did you know the vegetable responsible for one of your most favourite winters treat, could also assist you in losing a pound or two? Carrots are dense with many vital antioxidants and nutrients. This low-calorie root vegetable is high in fibre and good for digestion, both of which help in losing weight. While it is best to have carrots raw for all the fibres, it is not a bad idea to juice them either.

2. Beetroot Juice

This earthy vegetable is one nutritional powerhouse you should be making the most of this winter. The ruby red vegetable is not only replete with vital antioxidants and minerals, but it is also packed with weight-loss-friendly fibres and is exceptionally low in calories. You can blend other veggies and fruits like carrots and apples too in your juice.

3. Spinach Juice

You have seen your favourite cartoon 'Popeye-The Sailor Man' wolfing down cans of spinach and it's time you take a leaf out of his page too! One of the best ways to consume spinach is by juicing it. Spinach is non-starchy, low in carbohydrates and high in fibres. This low-calorie winter beverage could be a nice alternative to the aerated and calorie-dense packaged drinks.

Try these juices and melt fat naturally this winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



