Weight Loss: 3 High Protein Soup Recipes For Weight Loss

If you are on a weight loss diet, you may have been told to include a variety of protein rich foods in your diet. Protein is said to be very crucial to support a healthy and sustainable weight loss. Protein helps keep you full for long, as they take longer to digest. Additionally, they are also known to regulate hunger hormone ghrelin that helps check cravings. There are plenty of protein rich meat, veggies and nuts that you can include in your weight loss diet. You can add them to salads, shakes, stews. Another delicious way to fulfill your protein requirement is through souping. Soups can be your healthy and wholesome companions for weight loss, provided you cook them accordingly. Clear soups are any day a better bet for weight loss over the creamy versions. The liquid quotient of soup helps fill you up, without much calorie load. You can experiment as much you want with your bowl of soups, add your favourite fibre-rich veggies, herbs and spices of your choice. Souping helps retain most fibres of the vegetables, that you may lose when you are juicing them.

Here are three protein rich soup recipes you can try at home.



A clear chicken soup has been our favourite go-to winter recipe since time immemorial. But did you know you can use the delicacy to cut those winter kilos too! Chicken is a lean meat, which means you can get all that protein without the fat that you find in red meat. This hearty broth also has the goodness bean sprouts and tomatoes



This healthy and delightful treat packs the goodness of fibre-rich spinach fenugreek leaves, coriander and mustard seeds. What's more, this soup does away with the fattening croutons and uses high protein-paneer cubes instead. A must try!



Vegetarians rejoice! It is often said the vegetarians have a dearth of choices when it comes protein-based sources, since they cant eat meat and eggs. Lentils are an excellent plan-based protein source which you can consider adding to your weight loss diet. This healthy soup recipe is a heart blend of lentils, pumpkins and cranberries cooked with refreshing spices



There, we saw you slurping. So don your aprons and start cooking!



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

