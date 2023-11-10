Wearing Braces? Keep Your Smile Intact By Saying No To These 5 Foods

Avoid these foods while wearing braces. (Image Credit: Istock)

Did you recently get braces? Are you confused about what type of food you should eat? If so, you've come to the right place. Let's be honest, wearing braces can be quite uncomfortable. Some people become conscious of their smile, while others struggle to maintain it. There are so many things that one needs to take care of to get them off sooner. This includes the type of food you eat on a daily basis. With braces, you need to be extra careful about your food choices. If you're wondering what type of food you should avoid, this article will guide you through it. Let's check out these foods below so that you can make an informed decision and keep your smile and braces intact.

Also Read: 5 Everyday Foods That May Be Ruining Your Teeth - What You Must Eat Instead

Here Are 5 Foods You Should Avoid While Wearing Braces:

1. Popcorn

Don't we all just love munching on popcorn while watching a movie or show? Salted, caramel, or cheese - we simply love them. However, while wearing braces, this same snack can cause a lot of discomfort. Popcorn kernels fall into the crunchy food category and put a lot of stress on the teeth while chewing. They can also easily get stuck between the wires and cause damage. So, it's best to avoid eating them and stick to softer snacks.

2. Sticky Candies

Eating sticky candies while wearing braces is like inviting trouble for yourself. Since they are sticky, they'll stick to your wires and brackets. This won't only make it difficult to clean your teeth, but it can also cause gum issues. It's no secret that too much sugar is bad for our teeth, and these sticky candies only make it worse. Keep your braces and teeth intact by saying goodbye to them for a while.

3. Chips

Another big no-no while wearing braces is chips. This is because chips are super crunchy and put too much stress on the wires. They also break into smaller pieces and lodge themselves between the teeth. If not cleaned properly, they can cause inflammation and other gum-related issues. Therefore, you must avoid eating chips at all costs while you have your braces on.

4. Corn On The Cob

There's no doubt that corn on the cob tastes quite delicious. However, with braces on, they can cause a lot of mess and discomfort. Biting directly into it will put pressure on your braces, and you can easily snap them off as well. Instead, you must always cut the corn off the cob or have them separately. Also, avoid any other types of crunchy fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, apples, and pears.

5. Nuts

We all know the benefits of having nuts on a daily basis. Although they are a wonderful source of nutrients, they can cause damage to your wires. Since they are super hard, they can break off your braces as well. So, until you have your braces on, you should avoid having them. If you find yourself craving something nutty, opt for kinds of butter such as peanut or almond instead of chewing on hard nuts.

Also Read: Dental Health: 5 Reasons Why Your Teeth Are More Sensitive During Winter - Expert Shares

What Types Of Food Can You Eat With Braces?

Now that you know about all the foods to avoid with braces, you must be wondering what to eat. The answer to this is any food that is soft and doesn't cause pressure on the teeth. This includes foods such as potatoes, paneer, eggs, soft fruits like papaya and watermelon, soups, moist desserts, and pasta. Make sure whatever you're eating is soft and doesn't have a high sugar content, and you're good to go.

It's important to eat the right types of food while wearing braces. Avoid the above-mentioned foods to keep them intact and to get the braces off sooner.