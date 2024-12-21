Watch: Viral Video Shows How Gajar Ka Halwa Is Made In Bulk

After watching the video, you'll want to indulge. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@foodwalebhaiya)

Few desserts in Indian cuisine can match the nostalgic charm and allure of Gajar Ka Halwa. This classic winter delicacy, with its blend of grated carrots, milk, ghee, and just the right amount of sweetness, is the ultimate comfort food. One bite instantly transports you to simpler times, evoking memories of cosy winter evenings and family celebrations. Recently, we came across a video on Instagram that offers a sneak peek behind the scenes of preparing a large batch of this dessert at a mithai shop. The video showcases the preparation of Gajar Ka Halwa from the famed Delhi-NCR outlet of Singla's Sweets Bakery & Restaurant. After watching the video, you'll surely want to indulge right away.

The clip opens with a man washing finely chopped carrots in a large container. After thoroughly rinsing them, he drains the water and transfers the carrots to another vessel. Two other men then carry this second container, filled with carrots, and pour its contents into a churning machine. Gradually, they add milk, sugar, a blend of spices, and ghee to the machine, allowing the mixture to cook for a while. Once the halwa is perfectly cooked, it is poured into a large, slightly flat utensil. From there, it is portioned into small paper cups, ideal for serving at food counters. To enhance the flavour, the confectioners generously garnish each serving with mawa, crushed cashews, and assorted dried fruits." Take a look:

This isn't the first time a halwa-making video has gone viral. Previously, the sweet delight received a spicy twist. In a now-viral clip from a shop in Calicut, Kerala, the chef was seen preparing halwa with an unexpected ingredient: green chillies. The video showed the chef meticulously chopping green chillies into small pieces before heating them in a large vessel. However, he balanced the fiery heat by mixing in sugar and milk, creating a unique blend of flavours. The ingredients were then cooked together to produce a vibrant green halwa mould. Read more about it here.

After watching the video, if you find yourself craving some Gajar Ka Halwa, we've got you covered. Click here to discover a list of outlets in Delhi serving the dessert.

