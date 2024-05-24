Viral Video of Green Mirchi Halwa Made In Calicut Shop Surprises The Internet

Halwa made with green chillies attracted attention online.

Halwa, a beloved sweet treat across India, comes in a myriad of flavours and varieties, each reflecting the unique culinary traditions of different regions. From the decadent moong dal halwa to the comforting gajar halwa, this dessert holds a special place in Indian cuisine. However, a recent viral video showcasing an unconventional twist on this classic dish has taken the internet by storm.

In the clip circulating on Instagram, a shop in Calicut, Kerala, can be seen preparing halwa with an unexpected ingredient: green chillies. While green chillies are commonly used to add spice to savoury dishes, their incorporation into a sweet dessert like halwa is a departure from tradition.

The video begins with the chef meticulously chopping green chillies into small pieces before heating them in a large vessel. To balance the fiery heat of the chillies, sugar and milk are added to the mixture, creating a unique blend of flavours. The ingredients are then cooked together, yielding a vibrant green halwa mixture that is poured into a mould and left to set.

Also Read: Watch: Vlogger Makes "Banana Leaf Halwa," Internet Loves His Reaction

Also Read: Wait, What? Man Cuts Papaya Instead Of Cake On His Birthday

This innovative take on halwa has garnered attention for its unusual combination of ingredients. Shared on Instagram with the caption "Green Mirchi Halwa in Calicut, Rs 120," the video (with 1 million views) has sparked a flurry of reactions from viewers:

"Not a tasteful delight, but hey, taste is subjective!"

"Kon khata hai isko (Who eats this?)"

"Jehr (poison)"

"Mirchi ka halwa pehli baar dekha hai (Seen mirchi halwa for the first time)"

"Mitha hota hai ya tikha? (Is it sweet or spicy?)"

Would you like to try a unique halwa like this one? Tell us in the comments section below.

