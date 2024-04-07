Watch: This Unique Procedure Of Making Popcorn In Public Has Internet's Attention

Popcorn is one of the most loved snack items found across the world. A movie outing is almost impossible without a bucket of these crispy white balls. While popcorn can be easily made in a microwave or a cooker, you will be surprised to know that allegedly Chinese people make them in a slightly different procedure. Thanks to the internet, we often come across videos of street vendors preparing food items using unconventional methods. Recently, a popcorn-making video by a Chinese chef has been doing the rounds on Instagram.

In the footage, the man can be seen engrossed in making popcorn, reportedly, on the streets of China. In the first step, he pours corn kernels into a rusty-looking metal vessel. Emptying the kernels into the elongated structure, the man then closes the lid and tightens it with the help of a spanner. Once the vessel is tightly locked, he attaches it to another huge spinning machine. Not only do the corn kernels spin inside but they also receive the required heat. The final step might be the most bizarre one, which is bound to shock you all.

After allowing the vessel to rotate for some time, he stops the machine and opens it. No sooner he unfastens the machine, a harmless blast occurs and a cloud of smoke engulfs the entire region. As the smoke clears up, it is seen that the corn kernels have turned into freshly baked popcorn balls, which are later placed inside a sack.

Food enthusiasts marked their presence in the comment section. "It looks so good with all those ground spices. Yumm," said one person. An individual joked, "They put the pop in popcorn."

A concerned Instagram user revealed that she "thought the entire machine would pop."

Disagreeing with the popcorn-making method, a food buff sarcastically commented, "Ideal, I'll have all of the stuff from the floor."

So far, the video has garnered over 1.3 million views.

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the Twitter user.