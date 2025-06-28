"Threw Chilli In Eyes, Put Foot On His Neck": Karnataka Woman Kills Husband

A woman, along with her lover, allegedly killed her husband and disposed of his body nearly 30 kilometers away to cover up the crime, in a chilling case of betrayal and murder from Karnataka.

The incident, which took place on June 24, was reported from Kadashettihalli village of Tiptur taluk in Tumakuru district.

The deceased, 50-year-old Shankaramurthy, was reportedly living alone in a farmhouse.

His wife Sumangala, who worked as a cook at Kalpataru Girls' Hostel in Tiptur, had allegedly developed an illicit relationship with Nagaraju, a resident of Karadalusante village.

The wife and her lover allegedly conspired to eliminate Shankaramurthy, who they felt was coming in the way of their relationship.

On the day of the crime, Sumangala allegedly threw chili powder into her husband's eyes, beat him with a club, and then pressed her foot against his neck to kill him brutally, said the police.

After the murder, the duo placed the body in a gunny sack and transported it nearly 30 km, said the cops. They then dumped the body into a well in a farm located under the jurisdiction of Dandanishivara police station in Turuvekere taluk, the cops added.

The case was initially of a missing person complaint registered at Nonavinakere Police Station. However, during the search operation, police found traces of chilli powder and signs of a struggle on the deceased's bed, which raised suspicions.

On further investigation and interrogation of Sumangala, coupled with analysis of her mobile Call Detail Records, the police unraveled the murder plot. She eventually confessed to the crime.

A case has been registered at Nonavinakere police station, and further investigations are underway.