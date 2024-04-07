Watch: The Kindness Of This Street Food Vendor Will Surely Melt Your Heart

Photo Credit: Instagram/@humanity__saviour

For Indian foodies, there is nothing as satisfying as street food. We all love to stand and relish our favourite delights such as pani puri, vada pav, chole bhature, kathi rolls, dosa, and the list goes on and on. These days, people have even started selling homemade food on the roadside, which is a healthy and pocket-friendly option. A recent video making rounds on the Internet shows the generosity of one such vendor. The woman who owns a small cart does not have much food left. When someone comes and asks her to pack the food, she politely responds that she does not have much, but assures that she will feed him. After watching the video, many people shared positive reactions in the comments section.

The clip begins with a man offering Rs. 2000 to the woman in exchange for food. However, when she checks the vessels, there is hardly any food left. Soon after, she asks him to keep the money and says, "Aapke khane ke liye mai koshish karungi ho jayega. [I will try to get enough food for you.]" The woman also adds, "Puch sakte ho aas paas se, mere dukan pe koi aata hai to bhukha to nahi jaane deti. Mujhe andar se takleef hoti hai ki vo bhukha chala gaya. Mai kuch na kuch bana ke khila du usko. [You can even ask, no one goes hungry from my shop. I can't stand the idea of them leaving hungry. I want to make something for them to eat.]" Towards the end, we can also see the woman's eyes welled up with emotion.

After watching the woman's kindness, the internet started pouring love in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Real definition of an innocent mother."

Another one added, "She deserves millions 'ikes."

Many said that the woman has a "golden heart."

"Her eyes show her honesty," read a comment.

Someone commented, "Insaniyat sabse badi baat hai. Didi ne dil jit liya [There is nothing above humanity. She has won my heart.]"

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments.