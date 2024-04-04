Viral Now: Little Sister's "Urgent" Pasta Doubt During Date Wins Hearts Online

A viral post on X shows a conversation between sisters when the younger one was on a date. It has received a lot of interest online.

A conversation between two sisters has gone viral (Stock photo for representational purposes only)

Going on one's first date can be a daunting prospect. The uncertainty of meeting someone new can make many nervous. Others may be worried about what is proper date etiquette. An X post on this topic recently took the internet by storm. In the now-viral post, we can see a screengrab of a text conversation between two siblings. It is captioned, "When your little sister got her first date!" The younger one asks, "Pasta ke sath wali bread khate h kya???? ["Should one eat the bread served with pasta?"] The next message underlines the "urgent" nature of the query.

Wondering what the older sister replied? She was quick to respond. Just two minutes later, she replied, "Haaa. End m gravy k sath. Isliye woh hoti hai". ["Yes. Have it with the gravy at the end. That's why it is there."]. The post has received more than 360K views so far.

The post has received a lot of interest and won many hearts online. Check out some of the reactions from X below:

"Cute... but mai toh bread pehle hi kha leta hu." ["Cute, but I eat the bread first."]

"Bhaii I had done the same thing."

"This is the most tense situation."

"Sis goals."

"Mein hota toh message hi seen pe chhod data." ["If it were me, I would leave the message on seen."]

"If she is on a date with me, she could directly ask me this and I would just give her first bite.  Soo cute!!"

What did you think of this viral post? Let us know in the comments below.

