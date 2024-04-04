Viral Now: Little Sister's 'Urgent' Pasta Doubt During Date Wins Hearts Online

A conversation between two sisters has gone viral (Stock photo for representational purposes only)

Going on one's first date can be a daunting prospect. The uncertainty of meeting someone new can make many nervous. Others may be worried about what is proper date etiquette. An X post on this topic recently took the internet by storm. In the now-viral post, we can see a screengrab of a text conversation between two siblings. It is captioned, "When your little sister got her first date!" The younger one asks, "Pasta ke sath wali bread khate h kya???? ["Should one eat the bread served with pasta?"] The next message underlines the "urgent" nature of the query.

Wondering what the older sister replied? She was quick to respond. Just two minutes later, she replied, "Haaa. End m gravy k sath. Isliye woh hoti hai". ["Yes. Have it with the gravy at the end. That's why it is there."]. The post has received more than 360K views so far.

When your little sister got her first date!😂 pic.twitter.com/KyCx3yuQbM — CA Nikita Toshniwal (@nikitoshniwal) April 3, 2024

The post has received a lot of interest and won many hearts online. Check out some of the reactions from X below:

"Cute... but mai toh bread pehle hi kha leta hu." ["Cute, but I eat the bread first."]

cute.. but mai toh bread pehle hi kha leta hu 😂😭 — darshil 🐣 (@ohyesdarshil) April 3, 2024

"Bhaii I had done the same thing."

Bhaii I had done the same thing😭😭🤣🤣 — Dhimahi Jain (@Dhimahi11) April 3, 2024

"This is the most tense situation."

This is the most tense situation — Robby Singh (@realrobbysingh) April 3, 2024

"Sis goals."

Sis goals — Aachal Agrawal (@Awwwchallllll) April 3, 2024

"Mein hota toh message hi seen pe chhod data." ["If it were me, I would leave the message on seen."]

Mein hota toh message hi seen pe chhod deta💀 — CA Kakul Misra (@KakulMisra) April 3, 2024

"If she is on a date with me, she could directly ask me this and I would just give her first bite. Soo cute!!"

If she is on a date with me, she could directly ask me this and I would just give her first bite🥺soo cute!! — Vivek Verma 🇮🇳 (@coolbudy1998) April 3, 2024

What did you think of this viral post? Let us know in the comments below.

