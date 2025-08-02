Unpaid Intern Shamed, Denied Emergency Leave By Indian Boss, Post Viral

Highlighting the unhealthy work conditions that seemingly exploit the interns, a Reddit user has shared a post showing how their friend was denied an emergency leave. The viral post has once again ignited intense discussion about the Indian corporate culture, especially when it comes to interns, who are already not being paid respectable wages in most cases.

In the now-viral post on Reddit titled "Boss won't allow my friend to take emergency leaves as an unpaid intern", the user shared a screenshot of the conversation between the intern and the boss.

"My friend is doing an unpaid internship, but her boss gives her unlimited responsibility. He expects seriousness from his interns even though he doesn't treat them seriously," read the post's caption.

In the screenshot, the intern can be seen respectfully asking the boss to grant them a leave, owing to the poor health of the parents. However, the senior employee returned a passive-aggressive reply.

"Sir I'm really sorry for the short notice, I won't be able to come in today. I have an emergency situation at home since my parents are really sick and on bedrest rn so i need to stay back. I am really sorry for the sudden absence but it wont happen again. I'll send you the morphed runway videos by today," the intern wrote, as per the screenshot.

“When u are interning somewhere there is a responsibility too...3 days before a big event u gone missing...anyways ur choice...this shows seriousness towards ur work," the boss replied.

See the viral post here:

'If you need leaves...'

As the post went viral, social media users slammed the boss for being rude, while others suggested that the intern leave the place for other opportunities.

"If the place falls apart by an intern taking a day off, they really shouldn't be keeping interns!" said one user, while another added: "Whether you are an intern or an employee, it doesn't matter. If you need leaves for family, take them without guilt and without being sorry."

A third commented: "Stop doing unpaid internships. It is a reflection of their work culture. A lot of companies simply hire interns to replace their full time employees."

A fourth said: "Any company doing anything over WhatsApp is straight on my unworkable place list."