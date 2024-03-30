Watch: Street Vendor Makes Burger Idli, 'Satyanash Kar Diya,' Says Internet

Idli lovers were not impressed with this culinary creation. (Image Credit: X/@mgnayak5)

Whenever we think of South Indian food, idli is what usually comes to mind. They are commonly enjoyed for breakfast and are loved for their soft and fluffy texture. When paired with piping hot sambar and coconut chutney, nothing can get better. Since the love for it is so great, it has also been subject to experimentation. People are often seen coming up with different recipes and giving their unique twist to it. Schezwan idli, Peppa Pig idli, Apple Idli, Matka Idli are some common examples. Adding to the list, we present to you another such creation that you might have never heard of: Burger Idli. Recently, a video that has been doing the rounds on the internet shows a man making idli just like a burger. The creation has left the online food community quite disappointed.

The clip was shared by X user @mgnayak5. It begins with the vendor slicing a large idli horizontally to make two halves. He then spreads a generous amount of chutney and sprinkles spices on it. After this, he adds mayonnaise and tandoori sauce, followed by chopped onions, capsicum, tomato, beetroot, carrot, and grated cheese. That's not all; he further adds more chutney and mayonnaise and a special masala. Finally, he serves it with a bowl of sambar and coconut chutney on the side. Take a look at the full video here:

Idli Burger 😭😭😭

Part 1 pic.twitter.com/a8H9lDwmBM — MG 🇮🇳 (Modi Ka Parivar) (@mgnayak5) March 29, 2024

Since being shared, the video has accumulated 180.8k views so far and several reactions. Idli lovers were not quite impressed with this culinary creation and expressed their disappointment in the comments section. One person wrote, "Idli is such a healthy breakfast, uska satyanash kar diya (you have ruined it)." Another wrote, "These are not innovations, but product spoilers; there's a separate naraka for these people."

Idli-sambar is such a healthy breakfast. Uska satyanash kar diya 😂 — Alka Dwivedi (@alka_d) March 29, 2024

These are not innovations, but product spoilers !!



There's separate naraka for these people 😀 — Prahalad (@PrahaladItagi) March 30, 2024

A third person commented, "Must be arrested under UAPA and sentenced. Extra RI specifically for adding cheese multiple times." "Narak mein bhi jagah nahi hai iske liye," wrote a fourth person.

Narak main v jagah nhi hai iske liye — Abhishek (@abhishekk556) March 30, 2024

Must be arrested under UAPA and sentenced. Extra RI specifically for adding cheese multiple time 😱😱😭😭🤣 — Narayanan Govindarajan (@NarayananG2023) March 29, 2024

"Can people be charged for destroying healthy food?" questioned a fifth user. A sixth commented, "Murder of my favourite idli on camera."

Can people be charged for destroying healthy food🤦🏽🤔 — Pivovarník (@Pivo_je_zivot1) March 30, 2024

Murder of my favourite Idli on camera — 🇮🇳 SenthilVelan 🇮🇳 (@isvelan) March 29, 2024

What are your thoughts about this burger idli? Would you like to try it? Tell us in the comments below!