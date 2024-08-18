Watch: Man Amazes The Internet By Eating Apples While Juggling Them At The Same Time

Man juggles apples while eating them simultaneously. (Photo: Instagram/brianpankeyofficial)

The internet is overflowing with food-related content. From realistic cakes to bizarre food fusions, kids tasting citrus fruits for the first time, and people setting food-related records, we have seen it all. While scrolling through social media, you have probably come across videos of people juggling fruits like oranges, guavas and pomegranates. But have you ever seen someone juggling fruits and eating them simultaneously? If not, you should watch this surprising video going viral on Instagram. In the clip, Brian Pankey, a professional juggler, can be seen juggling three apples and every time he tosses an apple in the air, he takes a bite. He does so at an incredible speed, without dropping an apple or missing out on a bite.

Also Read: Viral Video: Husband's Love for Biryani Inspires Wife To Make This Creative Birthday 'Cake'

The video has gone viral on Instagram, clocking 56 million views so far. Check out the clip below:

Here are some interesting reactions to the viral video in the comments section:

"How does someone even learn they have such a skill," a curious viewer wrote. Watching the juggler eat so many apples at once, one joked, "His doctor has not seen him in years."

Also Read: Viral Video: Food Vlogger Shares Hacks To Keep Your Fruits And Veggies Fresh For Longer Than Usual

An inspired viewer wrote, "I will try this now thanks." A person noted, "The determination in his eyes is inspiring."

Brian has also posted similar videos on his Instagram handle where he juggles and simultaneously bites other foods such as avocados and raw onions.

What do you think of these viral juggling-while-eating videos? Share with us in the comments.