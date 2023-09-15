'Please Stop': Spicy Ice Cream With Green Chillies Has Divided Internet Users

Can you imagine if your dessert became spicy? Photo: Instagram/thehungrysurati

No matter which state's food or dish we are eating, an additional spicy edge is always on our radar. Whether it's the classic mirchi bhajji or some spicy green chillies in vada pav, there are so many spicy food options in Indian cuisine. We have an array of whole spices, ground spices and condiments such as chilli which add that extra zing to our food. However, recently, a spicy dessert surfaced on our social media feed and left us stunned. A video of ice cream rolls made with green chillies in them has left a spicy aftertaste in the mouths of foodies online. Take a look:

The creation, called "Chilli roll ice cream" was shared on Instagram reels by @thehungrysurati. It was from an area called Manek Chowk in Surat, Gujarat. In the video, we saw the ice cream roll setup wherein a couple of chopped green chillies were added along with a green-coloured syrup and some cream. The ingredients were mashed together to create the spicy green chilli ice cream. Then, the concoction was spread out and made into ice cream rolls, topped with the green syrup and chopped green chillies.

The video of the green chilli ice cream has received over 1.8 million views and 21.6k likes. A flurry of comments and reactions also poured on the post of the bizarre video. "Instagram should give a dislike button as well," said one user while another wrote, "Y'all need to stop!" Another shared a funny situation, "Imagine eating spicy food and wanting to cool down by eating ice cream and your friend gives you this ice cream!"

