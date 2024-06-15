Watch: Dubai-Based Woman Tries Pav Bhaji From Her Indian Neighbour's Kitchen

Watch: Woman eats Pav Bhaji for the first time. (Photo: Instagram/neverreallyhome)

Indian cuisine is one of the most loved cuisines across the world. With the aromatic spices and rich gravies, it can tantalise the taste buds of any foodie. Every time you cook an Indian meal, it fills the whole house with aroma. A travel vlogger recently got candid about her "daily struggle" with having Indian neighbours. Sas, a travel content creator from Dubai, shared a video on Instagram, confessing that she cannot resist the delicious smell. In the clip, she can be heard saying, "I hate having Indian neighbours, you know why? Because every time I bring out the garbage and pass their flat it smells so nice. So today I knocked, because it was so good. I asked them what they were cooking. And they gave me a bit."

She goes on to show a bowl full of thick gravy which appears to be bhaji. She says, "Please have a look at this. It looks so delicious. To be honest, it looks a bit spicy. I am scared. But they said it is not spicy." Then she pans the camera showing two toasted pavs. Impressed by the bun, the vlogger says, "Can we take a moment to appreciate this gorgeous bread." She goes on to dip a piece of the bun in the gravy and tastes it. While reviewing the dish, she says, "My god, the bread. Wow. I need the recipe. Otherwise, I am going to stalk them every single day. How nice this is. This gravy or curry is so thick but it tastes like so many flavours at the same time I am a huge fan. Thank you so much."

The comments section was filled with fun reactions. A foodie wrote, "They gave you pav bhaji?????"

Another said, "You make friends with your Indian neighbours and you'll have a lifetime supply of great food and you'll never even have to ask for it. They'll send their kids with a plate full of that every time they cook something special. We're Indians, we love sharing!"

A comment read, "Indians always win everyone's heart."

Some users seemed to share the vlogger's sentiment. A user said, "I hate having Indian neighbours. They are very nice. And they give me too much delicious food."