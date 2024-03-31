Watch: UK Chef Makes Delicious Aloo Gobhi, Indian Foodies Are Delighted

The video has amassed over 9 million views. (Image Credit: Instagram/@plantfuture)

Aloo gobhi is one of the most popular main course dishes in Indian cuisine. Whether it's hosting guests for dinner or preparing everyday meals in a desi kitchen, this dish is frequently cooked and enjoyed by Indians worldwide. However, have you ever witnessed an English person cooking this desi delight? If not, prepare to be surprised. UK-based chef and food blogger Jake Dryan recently posted a video of himself making Aloo Gobhi. The Instagram video quickly went viral and amassed over 9 million views. After watching the clip, many Indians expressed their appreciation for Jake in the comment section.

In the video, Jake Dryan begins by peeling and slicing the potatoes, followed by cutting the cauliflower and its leaves into smaller pieces. He then takes a baking tray lined with parchment paper and places the potatoes and cauliflower on it after drizzling them with oil and salt. Next, he puts the vegetables in the oven until they become fork-tender. Then, he prepares a tadka and chops the vegetables for the sabzi. In a pan, the chef heats the oil, spices, and seeds, followed by adding water, spinach, potatoes, and cauliflower. After mixing everything well, he garnishes the dish with chopped coriander. The text attached to the video reads, "Aloo gobi. Here's one of the ways I cook this dish." Take a look:

Also Read: Indian Chef Makes Desi Croissants. Internet Says "So Yum"

Also Read: American Blogger Rants About Samosa Prices In Hindi - Internet Can Relate

After watching the video, many people expressed their appreciation for Jake Dryan in the comments. One user wrote, "I am literally learning how to cook Indian food from a foreigner." Another added, "Sach mein tere ander kisi Hindustani ki aatma hai. [There is a soul of an Indian inside you.]" Someone remarked, "Bro, you are a pro at cooking Indian food." Several others echoed, "This is perfect."



Have you ever added spinach to Aloo Gobhi? Tell us in the comments below.