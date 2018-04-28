Want To Remember Your Dreams? Follow This Simple Tip!

According to a research report published in the journal Perceptual and Motor Skills, taking vitamin B supplements before going to bed greatly helps in remembering dreams the next morning. Lucid dreaming, where you know that you are dreaming while the dream is still happening, has many potential benefits. Emphasising the importance of using dreaming time more productively, the researchers said that the average person spends around six years of their lives dreaming. According to the researchers, if we are able to become lucid and control our dreams, we can then use our dreaming time more productively.

For example, it may be possible to use lucid dreaming for overcoming nightmares, treating phobias, creative problem solving, refining motor skills and even helping with rehabilitation from physical trauma. In order to have lucid dreams it is very important to first be able to recall dreams on a regular basis.

The study included 100 participants from around Australia taking high-dose vitamin B6 supplements before going to the bed for five consecutive days. The participants in the study took 240mg of vitamin B6 immediately before bed. Prior to taking the supplements, many of the participants rarely remembered their dreams, but they reported improvements by the end of the study.

Vitamin B6 foods occurs naturally in various foods, including whole grain cereals, legumes, fruits like banana and avocado, vegetables like spinach and potato, milk, cheese, eggs, red meat, liver and fish.

Not just this, it has many health benefits to offer. It has positive effects on skin conditions, immune system, co-enzymatic activities, improvement in metabolism and premenstrual syndrome. It also aids in hormone control and treating emotional disorders, cardiac diseases, kidney disorders, anaemia, arthritis and influenza.

With Inputs from IANS