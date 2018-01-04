Want To Lose Weight? Start Today: 5 Tips To Lose Quick Kilos This Nippy Weather The brand new year has brought in with itself a brand new set of resolutions. If shedding some extra pounds is one of your resolutions,then start today

1. Exercise and Timing of workout



The timing of your workout is crucial if you want optimum results in terms of weight loss. Weight loss is a combination of both diet and exercise. Experts say that mornings are generally the best time to shed some quick pounds. During that time of day your body and mind are in full working order and you can get the most out of your workout.



2. Don't skip your breakfast



Several people experience dizziness during an early morning workout and that is because they have not fuelled body enough before training

It has been reiterated time and again how breakfast is the most crucial meal of the day, and if you are still missing or skipping it for some reason, you might be sending an invitation to a few extra kilos. Make sure your breakfast is rich in protein and fibers. This is because protein tends to take longer to digest and thereby pushes your body to secrete the gut hormone - Peptide YY, which makes you feel full. Fibre also satiates you and keeps you from bingeing into other high fattening snack.



3. Pack a snack



Take out some time and think of some healthy snack options instead of reaching out for an unhealthy shack to please your cravings. Some quick healthy snacks will keep your metabolism racing and lead you to the road to weight loss.



4. Load up on winter veggies to shed extra pounds



Winters brings along with them a host of veggies and fruits which in addition to being storehouse of nutrients, also help you shed those the excess flab around your tummy. Load up on carrots, spinach, methi, beetroot, radish, mustard greens. These high fibre foods help aid weight loss by inducing the feeling of fullness. You can have them raw in salads, blend them in smoothies, soups and curries.



5. Drink Warm Water



Starting your day with a glass of warm water cleanses the digestive system, and improves your metabolism.The custom of drinking water as the first thing in the morning is backed both in Ayurveda and in Japanese culture. Ayurveda strongly encourages to drink two cups of clean, lukewarm water to preserve energy throughout the day.

It is also important to stay hydrated through the day. In winters one typically doesn't feel as thirsty, but that doesn't mean you stop loading up on essential fluids completely. Staying hydrated through the day promotes weight loss. The logic behind it is simple; drinking water helps one avoid eating and drinking extra calories in form of other high calorie beverages. With regular intake we feel fuller and thus don't eat as much.



