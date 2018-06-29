Walnuts May Stave Off Diabetes Risk: 4 Other Superfoods That May Help Too

Here's another reason to love walnuts. If the findings of a latest study is to be believed, eating a handful of walnuts may halve the risk of developing Type-2 diabetes compared to those who do not eat nuts. The sample size of the study was more than 34,000 adults.Walnuts are rich in omega 3 fatty acid or polyunsaturated fatty acid.

Walnuts are a good source of protein(4 grams per one ounce) and dietary-fibre (2 grams per one ounce), which helps facilitate weight loss. Walnuts are loaded with Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, folate and thiamin too. Walnuts are a rich source of recommended polyunsaturated fat (13 grams per ounce), and the only nuts that contain a significant amount of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) -- the plant-based omega-3 fatty acid (2.5 grams per one ounce)

According to the latest findings, doubling walnut consumption (or eating 3 tablespoons) was associated with a 47 per cent lower prevalence of Type-2 diabetes.

"The strong connection between walnut consumers and lower prevalence of Type-2 diabetes is additional justification for including walnuts in the diet. Other research has shown that walnuts may also be beneficial for cognitive function and heart health," said Lenore Arab from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

About 34,121 adults aged 18-85 years were asked about their dietary intake as well as if they had been diagnosed with diabetes or if they were taking medications for diabetes.

For the study, the participants were also examined for diabetes using common laboratory measurements including fasting plasma glucose and haemoglobin A1c.

The findings revealed that consuming walnuts showed a lower risk for Type-2 diabetes compared to those who did not consume any nuts, the results persisted even after adjusting factors like age, gender, race, education, BMI and amount of physical activity.

It is not the first time that walnuts are enjoying such limelight. Previous studies have showed that consuming half a cup of walnut per day may help protect the digestive system by increasing the amount of probiotic bacteria in the gut. Few studies in the past have also reported walnut's protective effects against heart and brain diseases

Diabetes Mellitus is a condition that is characterised by elevated blood sugar levels. Diabetes is one of the leading killers in the world presently. According to WHO, in the year 2014, 422 million people were diagnosed with diabetes across the world. Your diet forms a crucial part of your overall diabetes management.

Here are 4 foods you must include in your diabetes diet, apart from nuts ofcourse.

1. Bitter Gourd: Bitter gourd, has an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p or p-insulin, which helps in controlling blood sugar levels.

2. Amla: Also known as Indian gooseberry, amla is known to be an effective home remedy against high blood sugar.

3. Beetroot: Packed with vitamins, minerals, fibre, and phytonutrients, beetroot may help manage diabetes. The natural sugars in beetroot doesn't get converted into glucose too quickly, which makes it a good bet for diabetics.



4. Guava: Guava has a low glycaemic index score. Guavas are high in fibre, which helps to feel full for longer and ensures there is no sudden surge in blood glucose levels.

