Wait, What? Pani Puri Stuffed With Prawn, Chicken Has Left Internet Puzzled

This bizarre pani puri left internet users stunned. Photo: X/MFuturewala

Pani puri is a dish close to every Indian's heart. Whether we know it as pani puri, golgappa, puchka or even batashe - it is delicious in every form. Usually, pani puri comprises a crispy deep-fried puri stuffed with potatoes and chana, imli chutney and teekha pani. The mishmash of flavours and textures makes for a wholesome and tantalising treat. However, a recent experiment with pani puri has not gone down well with internet users. A video titled 'Non Veg Pani Puri' was shared on X (formerly Twitter) and it has disturbed street food lovers on the internet. Take a look:

In today's episode, I present to all of you



Prawni Puri❤️❤️❤️



Say yes non veg lovers😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/RDE8LRwUYK — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) September 13, 2023

The clip was shared on X by user @MFuturewala, who regularly shares some interesting videos from all over the internet. In the video, three different kinds of pani puri were prepared at a stall named Nathu's Gol Gappas at Besant Nagar in Chennai. The first was chicken pani puri, the second was filled with prawns, and the third one was a paneer pani puri. Condiments like spicy mayonnaise, onions and more were also added to the pani puris.

The video has received over 19.4k views and hundreds of comments and likes. Several people reacted to the clip of pani puri stuffed with non-vegetarian fillings. "This is going to be good. There is chicken/mutton phuchka available in a place called 'phuchka village' in West Bengal already," commented one user. "Thank god, this must not be from Gujarat," laughed another user. "Everything looks yum about this except mayonnaise," said another one. Take a look at the reactions:

This might taste good methinks. — Debeshi Gooptu দেবেশী গুপ্ত (@DebeshiGooptu) September 13, 2023

Anti-national, anti-Hindu, anti-humanity suna tha but you are original

You are Anti-tasty food 😂 — Golden Sunrise (@Divinelove11550) September 13, 2023

Wow chef's kiss to this recipe. Non veg v hai Golgoppa/Puchka v h.

Finally, you have posted something delicious 😋 — Ankita Dutta (@AnkitaD18844469) September 13, 2023

Blasphemy. — rajendra kamath (@rajendrakamath) September 13, 2023

Aap and Mayur dono ne hamare TL ko khane ka comedy show bana diya hain

Bahut hi gandi baat hain — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) September 14, 2023

No no no... this is going too far. — veena bakshi (@vibione) September 14, 2023

