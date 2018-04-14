Vitamin D Rich Foods That You Should Add To Your Diet

The study on over 200 men and found that there was a decline in total cholesterol concentrations in individuals who had spent more time in the sun (at least six months). The study was published recently in the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism. “Our study demonstrates that with increase in sunlight exposure, there is improvement in Vitamin D concentrations and lipid profile, while, in comparison, orally administered Vitamin D had an adverse effect on lipid profile though it was not significant,” said Dr. Anuradha Khadilkar at the research centre of Jehangir Hospital.
However, spending too much the sun may also result in various health- and skin-related troubles like dehydration, sun tan, pigmentation etc. Therefore, in order to treat the deficiency of vitamin D, add these healthy food to your diet to sustain a good amount of Vitamin D in your body.
Milk
Milk is a health drink packed with many health benefits. Adding one glass of milk to your daily breakfast meal will give 20% of your daily requirement of vitamin D. Avoid drinking skimmed milk as it removes vitamin D content from the milk, therefore, always go for whole fat milk. However, there are many brands that offer skimmed milk with vitamin D content to ensure you don’t miss out on this important nutrient.
Orange Juice
Orange is known to have many health promoting properties. It is also one of the best fruits that is packed with high amount of vitamin D. Adding a glass of fresh orange juice is the best way to start your day. However, always go for fresh orange juice instead of packaged juices.
Comments
Did you know that salmon is an excellent source of vitamin D, all that to the presence of high (good) fat content in it. The key is to get the fresh catch of the day, also the one that has been caught in the wild or is sustainably farmed. So, don’t forget to order a plate of the wonderful salmon today!
Mushrooms
Mushrooms are the only plant source that are rich in vitamin D content. Since mushrooms grow in sunlight, they absorb a great amount of sunlight and vitamin D. Moreover, mushrooms are rich in B- vitamins B1, B2, B5 and minerals like copper, too. The amount of vitamin D in mushrooms varies according to the type and variety. It is always good to choose mushrooms that are dried in natural sunlight. You can also expose raw mushrooms in the sun to boost their vitamin D content.