Vitamin D Rich Foods That You Should Add To Your Diet

Vitamin D is also known as the sunshine vitamin. Indian being one of the countries that with abundant sunshine, however, vitamin D deficiency is fairly common in India. There have been many cases noted where people are consuming Vitamin D supplements, either as prescription medicine or as a nutritional input. A study was conducted to analyse the effects of increased sunlight exposure versus Vitamin D supplementation. This study was conducted by researchers at Jehangir Hospital in Pune and Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital in Manchester. It was found that the more time spent in the sun not only led to an increase in Vitamin D concentrations, but also brought down cholesterol.The study on over 200 men and found that there was a decline in total cholesterol concentrations in individuals who had spent more time in the sun (at least six months). The study was published recently in the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism. “Our study demonstrates that with increase in sunlight exposure, there is improvement in Vitamin D concentrations and lipid profile, while, in comparison, orally administered Vitamin D had an adverse effect on lipid profile though it was not significant,” said Dr. Anuradha Khadilkar at the research centre of Jehangir Hospital.However, spending too much the sun may also result in various health- and skin-related troubles like dehydration, sun tan, pigmentation etc. Therefore, in order to treat the deficiency of vitamin D, add these healthy food to your diet to sustain a good amount of Vitamin D in your body.Milk is a health drink packed with many health benefits. Adding one glass of milk to your daily breakfast meal will give 20% of your daily requirement of vitamin D. Avoid drinking skimmed milk as it removes vitamin D content from the milk, therefore, always go for whole fat milk. However, there are many brands that offer skimmed milk with vitamin D content to ensure you don’t miss out on this important nutrient.Orange is known to have many health promoting properties. It is also one of the best fruits that is packed with high amount of vitamin D. Adding a glass of fresh orange juice is the best way to start your day. However, always go for fresh orange juice instead of packaged juices.Did you know that salmon is an excellent source of vitamin D, all that to the presence of high (good) fat content in it. The key is to get the fresh catch of the day, also the one that has been caught in the wild or is sustainably farmed. So, don’t forget to order a plate of the wonderful salmon today!Mushrooms are the only plant source that are rich in vitamin D content. Since mushrooms grow in sunlight, they absorb a great amount of sunlight and vitamin D. Moreover, mushrooms are rich in B- vitamins B1, B2, B5 and minerals like copper, too. The amount of vitamin D in mushrooms varies according to the type and variety. It is always good to choose mushrooms that are dried in natural sunlight. You can also expose raw mushrooms in the sun to boost their vitamin D content.