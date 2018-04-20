Vitamin D Deficiency May Up Diabetes Risk : Study 

Here's another reason to load up on the sunshine vitamin. Most of us are aware the role vitamin D plays in stronger bones, teeth and faster recovery from injury, however according to a latest study lack of Vitamin D may put you at greater risk of diabetes.The report was published in the online issue of PLOS One, vitamin D deficiency. For the study, the researchers examined a cohort of 903 healthy adults (mean age: 74) who had no indications of either pre-diabetes or diabetes during clinic visits from 1997 to 1999, and then followed the participants through 2009.The vitamin D levels of the participants were measured during these visits. The researchers also measured the fasting plasma glucose and oral glucose tolerance.It was found that there were 47 new cases of diabetes and 337 new cases of pre-diabetes, in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be categorized as type 2 diabetes."We found that participants with blood levels of 25-hydroxyvitamin D that were above 30 ng/ml had one-third of the risk of diabetes and those with levels above 50 ng/ml had one-fifth of the risk of developing diabetes," said first author Sue K. Park.People with 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels below 30 ng/ml were considered vitamin D deficient. The researchers claimed that these people were up to five times at greater risk for developing diabetes than people with levels above 50 ng/ml.The scientists revealed, that to reach 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels of 30 ng/ml, the participants would require dietary supplements of 3,000 to 5,000 international units (IU) per day, less with the addition of moderate daily sun exposure with minimal clothing (approximately 10-15 minutes per day outdoors at noon).There are many signs to tell if you are vitamin d deficient. If you are perpetually fatigues or are facing chronic pain in your muscles and joints despite medication, you may be vitamin D deficient. Lower back pain and low immunity are also signs of vitamin D deficiency. While the bets source of the sunshine vitamin remains the sunlight, your diet too can help increase vitamin D consumption.Here are some foods you must load up on to increase your vitamin D intake naturally.Cheese is one of the richest sources of vitamin D. Ricotta is said to have the highest levels of vitamin D. Cheese is also considered as a rich source of good fat and calciumMushrooms are packed with decent quantum of vitamin D. Make sure you clean the mushrooms well before using. You can have them in broths, stews or salads.Fatty fish like mackerel, tuna, salmon are loaded with high quality vitamin D. Include them in sandwiches, have them grilled or in salads.Since the vitamin D in an egg comes from its yolk, it's important to use the whole egg--not just the whites. Don't toss away the yolk, unless you have a cholesterol problem.Raw milk is one of the best sources for vitamin D. Vegans can try Soy milk, which is also very rich in the sunshine vitamin.(With Inputs ANI)