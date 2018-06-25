Vitamin D Deficiency Could Take A Severe Toll On Lungs: 5 Vitamin D Rich Foods To keep your lungs healthy, make sure you load up on enough vitamin D, says a study published in the journal of Nutrition.

According to experts, environmental toxins such as asbestos or coal dust are some of the common causes that trigger the disorder. However ILD can also be caused by autoimmune disorders, infections, medication side effects, and even from unknown causes.

For the study, scientists examined medical information from 6,302 adults with an average age of 62 over a 10-year period.



Each participant's blood sample was taken to measure vitamin D levels. Participants with vitamin D levels of less than 20 nanograms per milliliter - which was about 30 percent of participants - were considered to be vitamin D deficient.



One the other hand, participants with vitamin D levels of 20-30 nanograms per milliliter were considered to have an "intermediate" but not optimal level of vitamin D, while those with 30 nanograms per milliliter or more were considered to have met recommended levels.



All the participants were also given a heart CT scan. Through which researchers were able to evaluate lung health better at the initial visit.

Ten years into the study 2,668 participants received full-lung CT scans to look for presence of scar tissue or other abnormalities.



The findings revealed that those were considered to be vitamin D-deficient had a larger volume of bright spots in the lung, which indicated damaged lung tissue, compared with those with adequate vitamin D levels.



Even after adjusting for influencing risk factors of lung disease such as current smoking status, physical inactivity or obesity, the differences still persisted.



Those with deficient or intermediate vitamin D levels were 50 to 60 percent more likely to have abnormalities on their full lung scans,which was indicative of early signs of interstitial lung disease, compared with those with optimal vitamin D levels.



The associations persisted after having adjusted for other cardiovascular and inflammatory risk factors, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.



One of the study's limitations is that it is observational in nature. The study does not claim to prove cause and effect relationship. The scientists believe that further investigation is needed to understand role of vitamin D in improving lung health.



See if treating vitamin D deficiency, for example with supplements or sunlight exposure, could potentially prevent or slow the progression of the disorder.



Vitamin D is also knows as the sunshine vitamin. Because the best source to extract the vitamin is through being out in the sun. Alongside, you should also include more foods that are replete with the vitamin too.

If you are perpetually fatigues or are facing chronic pain in your muscles and joints despite medication, you may be vitamin D deficient. Lower back pain and low immunity are also signs of vitamin D deficiency.



Here are some foods you must load up on to increase your vitamin D intake naturally.

1. Cheese: Cheese is one of the richest sources of vitamin D. Ricotta is said to have the highest levels of vitamin D. Cheese is also considered as a rich source of good fat and calcium

2. Mushrooms: Mushrooms are packed with decent quantum of vitamin D. Make sure you clean the mushrooms well before using. You can have them in broths, stews or salads.

3. Fatty Fish: Fatty fish like mackerel, tuna, salmon are loaded with high quality vitamin D. Include them in sandwiches, have them grilled or in salads.

4. Egg yolk: Since the vitamin D in an egg comes from its yolk, it's important to use the whole egg--not just the whites. Don't toss away the yolk, unless you have a cholesterol problem.

5. Raw Milk: Raw milk is one of the best sources for vitamin D. Vegans can try Soy milk, which is also very rich in the sunshine vitamin.





