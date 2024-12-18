Viral: X User Orders Dahi Puri In Bengaluru, Gets Only Dahi And Puri As Separate Ingredients

A unusual way of fulfilling a dahi puri order has gone viral (Photo: X/ snorlaxNotFound)

A person's dahi puri order in Bangalore has recently gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) because of what the restaurant/eating joint decided to send. This chaat-style dish typically consists of crispy puris filled with a potato stuffing and topped with curds, chutneys, masalas, sev, etc. But what arrived at the X user's place looked to be far from this flavourful delight. This is because the order was taken too literally - dahi and puri were sent as separate ingredients! The user shared a photo of her order. We see dahi in a black takeaway container. The puris were sent wrapped in aluminium foil. In the comments, the X user clarified that these were the only two ingredients sent with the order - the other usual ones were missing. The post is captioned, "101 reasons to leave Bangalore ... ordered dahi puri literally got 'dahi' and 'puri'. The North Indian in me is so offended."

101 reasons to leave Bangalore ... ordered dahi puri literally got "dahi" & "puri" north indian in me is so offended :'))) pic.twitter.com/Ya3kZFQksR — Aashika 🐼 (@snorlaxNotFound) December 16, 2024

Also Read: Bengaluru's Automatic Pani Puri Vending Machine Goes Viral, Impresses The Internet

The viral X post has got more than 443K views so far and has sparked a range of reactions. Check out some of the comments below:

"You were under the "dahi-lusion" that Bangalore would serve you the chaat of your dreams."

You were under the "dahi-lusion" that Bangalore would serve you the chaat of your dreams. — Jitendar Singh (@jitendarsinghk) December 17, 2024

"That's heartbreaking."

😂 that's heartbreaking 💔 — YoG (@Yogesh_gosavi_) December 17, 2024

"Acha hua pani puri nhi manga, nahi to puri alag dete aur pani me mineral water." ["Good thing you didn't order pani puri or else they would have given you puris separately and mineral water for the pani."]

Acha hua pani puri nhi manga

Nhi to puri alag dete aur pani me mineral water — Dr Aj Rajput (@dr_aj_rajput) December 17, 2024

"Bangalore's Dahi Puri is on a diet – no filling, just the basics!"

Bangalore's Dahi Puri is on a diet – no filling, just the basics! — CA Nitin Kaushik (@Finance_Bareek) December 17, 2024

"Minimalism at its finest, but with zero flavour."

minimalism at its finest, but with zero flavor — Sats and Smiles (@HODLAndLaugh) December 17, 2024

"Why would you order chaats online?"

Why would you order chaats online :) — freshlimesofa (@freshlimesofa) December 17, 2024

Before this, a post about another 'misunderstood' online order had gone viral some months ago. A person took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that he received an empty sealed glass instead of the lime soda he had originally ordered via the food delivery platform. There were many funny reactions to the incident. Click here to read the full story.