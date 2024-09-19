Vloggers Try Making Viral 'Whipped Honey Latte', Video Gets 24 Million Views

"Whipped Honey Latte" has taken Instagram by storm (Photo: Instagram/ aliicciaa)

Coffee is undeniably one of the most popular ingredients featured in viral experiments. In the past few years, a wide range of coffee drink recipes have taken social media by storm. For instance, many of us may have tried our hands at making the famous dalgona coffee during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, another kind of coffee beverage has been grabbing eyeballs on Instagram and some users are even calling it another version of Dalgone coffee. Simply named "Whipped Honey Latte", this drink has divided coffee enthusiasts online.

A video of a couple trying another digital creator's recipe for this viral drink has clocked over 24 million views so far. In the reel by Alicia Aucoin (@aliicciaa), we see her and her partner follow vlogger @adriaccopa's video for making this honey-coffee concoction. Here's what they did:

How To Make A Whipped Honey Latte At Home:

Whip 1 cup of honey using a stand mixer or handheld mixer. Once done, add 5 tablespoons of instant coffee powder and half a cup of hot water to the mixing bowl. Whip it for around 3 minutes or until you get a thick foam. Add ice cubes and milk to a glass. Top it with a generous portion of the honey-coffee foam. Enjoy as a latte.

To find out how they reacted, watch the complete viral video below:

In the comments, several users seemed to be interested in this recipe and those who had already tried it shared their thoughts. A few suggested substitutions for certain ingredients. However, some people were not convinced by the idea. Read selected reactions from Instagram below:

"I have made it several times and I love it."

"I've been doing this for years instead of sugar. It's yummy!!"

"THAT'S just Dalgona coffee with honey. Calm down."

"If you whip real honey it tastes awful because the flavour of honey dominates, it tastes well only if you get honey mixed with sugar. Saying from personal experience."

"Instead of instant coffee how about using brewed coffee in place of hot water? Make it strong enough."

I use Maple sugar rather than raw honey to not kill the good properties of the honey with the "boiling water. SOOOO tasty."

"That's so good as frosting on a cupcake!!"

"Whoa whoa whoa that said Decaf!!!!! This is not coffee and I cannot finish this video."

