Vlogger Makes Desi 'Fusion' Foods At Home, Internet Says, 'Already Invented'

A viral video shows a vlogger trying various Indian fusion foods (Photo: Instagram/ tommywinkler)

Most Indian social media users are no strangers to bizarre fusion foods. Viral videos have introduced us to various unusual combinations of flavours and ingredients, ranging from curiously appetising to downright off-putting. Recently, a foreign vlogger decided to make and taste fusion foods at home - and his attempts have gone viral. However, his inspiration was not desi viral videos but a comment from someone asking him to "Combine Indian food with other countries' cuisines." In the video by @tommywinkler, he begins by saying, "I apologise for what you're about to witness. But let's eat!"

Also Read: "Healing The Internet" - How This 'Milkshake Man' Is Winning Hearts Online

The first dish he tries is "Chicken Curry Spaghetti", an Indo-Italian fusion. He rates it 8.9/10. Next, he empties a samosa of its usual potato-peas stuffing and fills it with mac and cheese instead. He rates this snack 8.2/10. This is followed by a combination of Indian and Mexican flavours in the form of a "Chicken Naan Quesadilla". To make this, he spreads cheese and chicken pieces on plain naan, folds it in half and heats it in the oven. He gives it a rating of 8/10.

Next, he removes the stuffing of a crispy Chinese egg roll and fills it with Chicken Tikka Masala gravy. This dish seems to be his top pick, as he assigns it a rating of 9.3/10. For the final fusion, he attempts to mix Indian and Japanese ingredients. He tops white rice with a piece of sashimi, soy sauce and ginger. He calls it "Biryani Sashimi" and rates it 7.8/10. Watch the full reel below:

Also Read: Viral: Bartender Nails 'Pyramid Trick' After 20 Years, Impresses Her Kids

The video has received 1.9 million views on the platform so far. In the comments, several users pointed out that what he was eating in the last instance was white rice, not biryani. A few people disapproved of the fusion dishes. But others found themselves rather interested in trying some, if not all the combos. Read some of the reactions from Instagram below:

"Did he just call plain white rice biryani?"

"Bro got scammed if he's got plain rice in the name of Biryani."

"The last one doesn't count that was just plain rice lol."

"Bhai ye samose to tilak nagar metro pe milte hai..."

"How to offend 6 countries in a single reel."

"Tbh none of them look that bad, I kind of wanna try."

"Indian food vendors already invented this ages ago."

"Bro all these food combos are already being sold in India."

"Ok, I am liking most of these combinations ...!"

"As an Indian the first one would taste really amazing, I approve of that."

"Jokes on you I've already tried all (except for last)."

Before this, a video showing a street vendor making "noodles gol gappas" took the Internet by storm. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: "What's Going On In This World?": Video Of Watermelon Tandoori Chicken Recipe Leaves The Internet Divided