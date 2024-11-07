Viral Video Showing Sushi That 'Crawls' Gets 100 Million Views, Internet Wants It Deleted

A viral video shows a "disturbing" sushi creature (Photo Credit: Instagram/ tarek.em)

Different types of AI-generated videos have gone viral in recent times. While many of them have received positive reactions from foodies for their creativity, some experiments may have gone a step too far. Recently, a viral video featuring sushi clocked over 100 million views on Instagram and received an overwhelmingly negative response from many people. Wondering why? This is because the clip shows sushi that seems to crawl like a creature and the sight has made many uncomfortable. Find out more about it below:

In the reel shared by artist and Instagram user @tarek.em, we get an initial glimpse of a plate of sushi. At the next glance, it begins to move and turns into a creature with eyes and feet. The eyes move as the creature looks around and then crawls outside the plate! Watch the complete viral video below:

In the comments, several people claimed that they were disturbed by this sushi creature. Many called for such videos to be removed or banned. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Delete. It. Right. Now."

"This needs to be removed ASAP."

"This made me feel so uncomfortable."

"That is disturbing."

"AI is getting too scary."

"I want these kind of videos banned."

"I hate these videos."

"I will never see sushi the same way again."

"Not sure what phobia this is but I have it."

Before this, videos showing spaghetti and French fries performing dances took social media by storm. The food items are depicted as mimicking human figures as they follow mesmerising dance routines. Click here to read the full story.

