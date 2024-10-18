This Fake AI Restaurant In Texas Has Got Social Media Abuzz - Here's Why

A fake restaurant in Texas has gone viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ ethos_atx)

Ethos, a restaurant that claims to be based in Austin, Texas, is causing a lot of buzz on social media. The primary reason: it doesn't actually exist. While this is not the first instance of a "fake restaurant" going viral, the exact nature of this venture seems to be one of a kind. This is because Ethos is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create a detailed narrative for itself. Its Instagram page may seem highly attractive at first glance, but look closely, and you'll notice how everything has been AI-generated. The elaborate 'hoax' (if it can be called that) reportedly began when Ethos first posted on its page in March 2023. Since then, the restaurant has maintained its online presence by sharing images of unreal dishes, wishes for its 'staff', updates about 'events', etc.

One creative post also announces that Jeff Bezos will host a bar takeover and serve cocktails whose names are inspired by Amazon buzzwords! The caption is too funny to miss - see below.

The primary type of posts are food offerings, which are quite eye-catching. In February 2024, its photo of the "Dino Croissant" caused quite a stir online. More recently, it introduced its "Croissant Critter" inspired by the popular Moo Deng. While some of the dishes seem like they could be real, others seem to be too good to be true. For example, Ethos has 'bouquets' of chicken wings, doughnuts, burgers, hot dogs, pizzas, etc. There are many comments from Instagram users but not everyone seems to be aware that the restaurant doesn't actually exist. Some have even played along, sharing their 'experiences' (good and bad) of dining at Ethos. The restaurant has acknowledged some of the complaints and compliments in the comments, further maintaining its image. Its witty tone remains consistent, which in itself has won over many people. For instance, an Instagram user commented, "I just ate here for my birthday... I'm not exaggerating when I say some of the best food I've had in my life. My waiter, Elon Musk, was excellent." (Context: Ethos had posted about Elon doing a 'celebrity shift' at the restaurant in the past). Ethos replied to the praise by saying, "Would you say it's out of the world? Or even electric?"

Ethos' commitment to keeping up appearances goes beyond Instagram. It also has a website with information regarding its philosophy and menus, which seem sarcastically generic. The description includes trending buzzwords about local ingredients, ethical sourcing, sustainability, inclusivity, nourishment, etc., which one feels have been used too many times before. Is Ethos meant to be a parody of restaurants which make such claims then? It remains unclear. The website has several other interesting elements. There's the fitting tagline that reads, "Home of unreal flavours". There's a dialogue box that allows you to 'contact' the 24/7 General Manager Giuseppe Fusilli.

One tab explains that the reservations go live on the first Monday of every month at 4:30 am. To create a sense of being highly sought-after, it also states, "To increase your chances of securing a reservation due to high demand, we suggest having multiple devices ready during the reservation process." However, if you try to actually make a reservation, the joke's on you. Doing so will get you directed to a page that only has an interactive video of a person getting slapped by an eel! As for the Merchandise page, it allows customers to select from a wide range of quirky Ethos-themed products, including t-shirts, canvas prints and more. The foodie designs are AI-generated, of course.

A few days ago, the concept of Ethos took X by storm when a user Justine Moore shared her thoughts on the AI aspects of the restaurant, theorising that it could be a passion project. Later, she added an update showing an AI-generated image of her dining at Ethos and detailing all the courses she was 'served'.

I've been digging into this for an hour and can't see how the creator(s) makes any money from it.



Seems to be a passion project, but they're really dedicated to it.



There are fake chefs + awards… pic.twitter.com/eEdK7cIMJR — Justine Moore (@venturetwins) October 13, 2024

First Course: Oyster with Seaweed Foam and Preserved Lemon.



An exquisite oyster served on the half-shell, crowned with a delicate seaweed foam and garnished with finely grated preserved lemon zest. A true taste of the ocean.



Second Course: Compressed Heirloom Beets with… pic.twitter.com/yiIkqj3ugp — Justine Moore (@venturetwins) October 15, 2024

Her thread has received millions of views on X and sparked a heated debate in the comments. Many people have wondered what the point behind creating Ethos is. Check out some of the reactions below:

The commitment to the bit is staggering — Colin McIntosh by Sheets & Giggles (@ColinDMcIntosh) October 14, 2024

It probably is a side project in design and marketing, but I love modern surreal art like this. — Shane Farrow (@dtaspire) October 14, 2024

proof of concept? maybe raising money to open restaurant and this is the marketing strategy? — Jae Davis (@itsjaedavis) October 14, 2024

Here's why:

1) Build up an audience with AI

2) Sell the account to a similar restaurant

3) Delete the posting history and rebrand it as the buyer's restaurant. — Dalton (⚡️/acc) (@TDaltonC) October 13, 2024

looks like a social experiment to test the public's intuition on AI generated content. — sierra catalina (@sierracatalina1) October 13, 2024

i simultaneously love how they've committed to this level of fraudulence, but i'm also concerned with how gullible people are… — luca guadagnegro (@LucaGuadagnegro) October 13, 2024

Reminds of that guy who turned his shed into London's #1 restaurant on TripAdvisor using fake reviews, paint-covered sponges, and a burner phone.



People booked months in advance for a place that didn't exist.



Pre-AI era. pic.twitter.com/y6e8DzBRXi — melo (@carmelo1up) October 13, 2024

Before this, another type of fake restaurant went viral last year. A 21-year-old AI startup founder and his friends renamed the address of their four-bedroom accommodation on Google Maps to a fake restaurant called 'Mehran's Steak House.' They got other friends to write raving 'reviews' for their non-existent establishment. A year later, their prank resulted in them actually offering people a dining experience. Click here to read the full story.

