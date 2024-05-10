Viral Video Of A Mop Being Used For Spreading Sauce On BBQ Gets Over 45 Million Views

A video featuring a barbecue mop has gone viral (Photo: Instagram/ stadiumchef)

Recently, a video showing a person using a long mop for basting multiple pieces of meat took the Internet by storm. In the Instagram reel by @stadiumchef, we see a woman in kitchen dipping a mop in a container of sauce. She heads to the grill and proceeds to baste the meat on it using the mop. The start of the caption reads, "This is a true BBQ 'Mop Sauce'." The reel has clocked over 45 million views and over 47K comments so far.

In the caption, the digital creator has put a disclaimer, stating, "I know there are going to be comments saying 'That's not food safe' or 'Lint is coming off the mop & going into the food'. That is not the case. These 'mops' are designed for bulk production when doing thousands of pounds of smoked meats." He added, "Also, if you're not from the South, you won't understand."

However, despite this clarification, many Instagram users were not convinced by the concept. A few defended the BBQ mop nevertheless. Read some of the reactions here:

"Why can't I remove the image of the floor from my mind?"

"I don't care if that mop is clean or not, I'm not eating that meat and chicken."

"So nobody in these comments ever heard of a BBQ mop? It's literally made for this."

"My mouth is on the floor."

"Something doesn't feel right."

"Nope, no thanks. It's the principle."

In case you're wondering, BBQ mops or Basting mops are a special tool used by many for this type of food. The ones you may generally come across online may be shorter in length (18 inches is a very common size).

