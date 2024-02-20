Viral: Don't Drive Thru But 'Ski Thru' This Unique McDonald's That's One Of Its Kind In The World

Not drive-thru, this McDonald's in Sweden has a Ski-thru window (Photo: Instagram/ mcdonaldslindvallen)

When the temperature drops, we often experience an increase in our appetites. Similarly, when we exercise, we burn calories and find ourselves hungrier later. Thus, practising sports in chilly climates is bound to leave us with double the intensity of cravings. Snow sports enthusiasts in Salen, Sweden, have a unique option to satiate their hunger - a McDonald's pick-up window they cannot drive through, but ski to. Appropriately named 'McSki,' this one-of-a-kind establishment has recently received a lot of interest on social media.

Also Read: Viral Video: Pastry Chef Creates Stunning Chocolate F1 Racing Car, Amazes Internet

Also Read: Viral Video: Travellers Brew Tea On Frozen Stream In Kashmir, Garner 76 Million Views

Although the ski-thru window at the Lindvallen resort has existed since 1996, there seems to have been a resurgence of interest by foreign skiers, as per a report in The Telegraph. This is especially fuelled by viral videos that have taken different social media platforms by storm. The Telegraph article also explains that the space has echoes of Swedish hunting lodges, with stone walls and wooden panels.

The location is undeniably scenic on good days, and on others, may be properly terrifying. Just have a look at the blizzard-like conditions in this video posted on YouTube by McDonald's official handle:

The Lindvallen McDonald's does not just consist of a ski-thru window. There's also limited seating inside and outside, as well as a McCafe. (If any person needs a chance to quickly grab a steaming hot coffee with a muffin, it's this one!) Guests can deposit their skiing gear in dedicated spaces inside. Some of us can only imagine the relieving warmth of a burger after hours of snowboarding or skiing, but we can surely guess that it would be a much-needed respite.

Also Read: With No Money In Account, Boys Find Jugaad At ATM To Buy Chai, Amuse The Internet