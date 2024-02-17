Viral Video: Pastry Chef Creates Stunning Chocolate F1 Racing Car, Amazes Internet

This stunning F1 racing car is entirely made of chocolate. (Image Credit: Instagram/@amauryguichon)

Pastry chefs are often on the lookout to put their creativity to the best use. From experimenting with different ingredients to creating unique pieces of art, there are many things to do. Among the many options, the one ingredient that all pastry chefs love working with is none other than chocolate. Chocolate not only tastes delicious but is also extremely versatile, as it can be moulded into various shapes. Recently, renowned pastry chef Amaury Guichon shared a video in which he is seen making a magnificent F1 racing car with chocolate. The stunning creation has amazed people on the internet, and they are in complete awe of his skills.

Also Read: Pastry Chef Creates Amazing Old-School Race Car With 18 Kgs Of Chocolate

In the video, he demonstrates how the F1 racing car was crafted from scratch. The chef starts by placing large slabs of chocolate over paper cups. He then creates all the parts of the car and arranges them on the slab. Next, he scrapes the chocolate using a tool and applies fondant to some parts. He then proceeds to paint the chocolate car a stunning red and black colour. After this, he sets chocolate in large containers to form the tyres of the car. Finally, he attaches them to the car and also adds labels, just like a classic F1 racing car. You can watch the full video here:

Internet users couldn't help but shower praise on the wonderful creation of the pastry chef. Since being shared, the video has amassed over 48.3 million views, 2.7 million likes, and thousands of comments. Formula 1 too commented on the reel saying "Taking the choc-ered flag." A second comment read, "Didn't think it was possible to build something more fragile than a Ferrari, but here we are." "Too much hard work to eat it, but too much chocolate not to eat it. Cruel dilemma," wrote a third person. A fourth user wrote, "Looking good, and with the best colour." Another said, "What you do with chocolate is absolutely insane!"

Also Read: Watch: Pastry Chef Makes Chocolate Motorcycle And It Looks Too Good To Eat

This is not the first time that Amaury Guichon has created such a piece of art. Previously, he crafted a huge train using chocolate, leaving the internet stunned. Read more about it here.

What do you think of its latest culinary creation? Do let us know in the comments section below.