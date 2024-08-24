Viral: Man Calls Rajma Chawal 'Overrated', Sparks Heated Debate Online

Rajma-chawal is an emotion. The quintessential food combination has the power to lift your spirits after a boring at work. A portion of rajma chawal served with aam ka achaar (mango pickle) and sirke wala pyaaz (onion soaked in vinegar) is the ultimate comfort food for most of us. Well, not just us, celebrities including Mira Rajput too loves to relish it on weekends. Wondering, why are we talking about it rajma chawal today? A foodie has raised questions about the reputation of the meal. Sharing his opinion on X (formerly known as Twitter), the person wrote, “Rajma Chawal is the worst cuisine combination ever and most overrated too.” Along with the note, he attached a picture of the richly textured kidney beans gravy served with plain white rice. It was garnished with sliced onions and a lemon slice. We have to admit, when topped with fresh coriander leaves, the dish indeed looked appetizing.
The social media post has garnered a lot of attention online. It has collected over 432k views. Of course, it has led to a heated debate online.
“This is the worst opinion I have seen on the internet today,” read an angry remark.
A person “totally disagreed” with the claim.
“Try Rajma with paratha, and never with Chawal. Even better, put one spoon of pure Ghee in Rajma,” suggested another.
A user pointed out that Rajma Chawal tastes better when “cooked in a more homely way” unlike “the way ‘fancy' restaurants cook it.”
Sharing their personal opinion, a foodie said, “I honestly couldn't understand the hype for this. I have tried to like it but it's just not for me.”
“Kadhi Chawal is better,” wrote an individual.
A food critic found Aloo Paratha more “overrated” than Rajma Chawal.
What do you have to say about it? Do you like rajma chawal?