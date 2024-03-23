'National Spoon Of India' - Internet Abuzz Over The Mystery Of The Common Indian Household Spoon

A post about a common spoon found in Indian kicthens is viral (Photo Credit: X/ SanathNarayan)

In many Indian households, you may find a mismatch of utensils, each with its own backstory. From stainless steel plates to brass and copper pots, these items are almost like a part of the family. Recently, one particular steel spoon caught the eye of people online. A user posted a picture of the infamous steel spoon on X, asking, "Anybody else?? Have this same spoon?" His post got the internet buzzing, and another user quoted the tweet, saying, "Ok. I am going to figure out why everyone in India has this spoon. Has to be an interesting story." Intrigued? Find out more below!

Ok. I am going to figure out why everyone in India has this spoon… has to be an interesting story… https://t.co/DPFqPiBbiz — Sidin (@sidin) March 21, 2024

The posts quickly gained traction on social media, with X users agreeing that they also had the same spoon.

"National Spoon of India. Every household has it."

National Spoon of India 🇮🇳 🥄

Every house hold has it....... 😁 🤗 — Bhagirath Patil (@B_P_PATIL) March 21, 2024

"Maybe you should ask if anyone does not have this same spoon."

Maybe you should ask if anyone does not have this same spoon xD — Arvind (@ArvindRana_) March 21, 2024

"It's the best spoon! Doesn't slice open your lips or tongue. One scoop fills the mouth."

It's best spoon! Doesn't slice open your lips or tongue. One scoop fills the mouth — Kel Richer (@KelRicher_) March 22, 2024

"It's the one spoon. One spoon to feed them all and in Upma bind them."

It's the one spoon. One spoon to feed them all and in Upma bind them. — PadmanabhaNagara Punda (@StupendousSays) March 22, 2024

Several users jumped in with their own theories about the spoon's history.

A user wrote, "Probably came up with some grocery product. We have 3-4 of it now. Can't recall what, but if I think of a common branded grocery item in 90s, could be a tea brand. Will check with my mom tomorrow if she remembers."

Probably came up with some grocery product. We have 3-4 of it now.

Can't recall what, but if I think of common branded grocery item in 90s, could be a tea brand.

Will check with my mom tomorrow if she remembers. — Saswat Panigrahi (@Sassy_104) March 21, 2024

Another user commented, "I'm told it was given free with Red Label tea packs," while someone recalled, "I think it was just free with Taj Mahal tea or red label tea."

I'm told it was given free with Red Label tea packs. — мαηιѕн (@_manishkapoor) March 22, 2024

I think it was just free with Taj Mahal tea or red label tea. — Potatoman, Boeing Bolt Inspector (@batatalal) March 21, 2024

Meanwhile, someone claimed that it came with Santoor soaps. "Santoor santoor. It was when santoor decided to give free spoons with its soap as a marketing strategy which became extremely popular. And hence we all Indians have same type of spoon in our homes and santoor got its publicity for life."

Santoor santoor. 😂😂 It was when santoor decided to give free spoons with its soap as a marketing strategy which became extremely popular. And hence we all Indians have same type of spoon in our homes and santoor got its publicity for life. — Mithilesh (@mithileshrane1) March 22, 2024

Where do you think the spoon came from? Let us know in the comments.

