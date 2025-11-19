"I Am A Coca-Cola Lover": Tamil Nadu Man Builds Vintage Coca-Cola Museum

A Coca-Cola enthusiast from Tamil Nadu is going viral for transforming his decades-long passion into a fascinating vintage museum. Mahadevan from Karaikudi has spent years collecting Coke-themed memorabilia - an interest that has now taken the shape of a public display filled with nostalgia and rare finds. The story came to light after a video of the space was shared on Instagram by creator Ramprasath Pandiarajan.

A Colourful Coca-Cola Collection Spanning Decades

Mahadevan's attachment to the brand began in his younger days, eventually evolving into a vast collection of memorabilia sourced from different corners of the world. His museum features:

A Coca-Cola-themed car

Retro fan and radio sets

Vintage water bottles

Chairs and themed artwork

Limited-edition bottles

Rare accessories and global collectables

Most items are vintage or hard-to-find pieces he has patiently accumulated over the years.

'I Am A Coca-Cola Lover'

Mahadevan recalls that his love for Coca-Cola started unexpectedly. He was once exhausted, hungry and suffering from a headache in Tirupur. He walked to a small shop, bought a Coke and instantly felt revived.

"That's when I started this Coca-Cola collection," he said. "Wherever I go, my first purchase is Coca-Cola. This is a childish thing. There is God in this childish thing. No matter how far you go, when you reach a temple, you get satisfaction. I get that satisfaction when I see the items belonging to my collections."

Instead of keeping this hobby to himself, he opened a small museum so others could enjoy the memories too.

A Room Full Of Coca-Cola Memories

The video shows shelves stacked with bottles from across the globe, Coke-themed toys, limited-edition releases, and memorabilia dating back decades. It captures the essence of nostalgia - much of it reminiscent of items that might have belonged to earlier generations.

Visitors are encouraged to drop by the Vintage Museum in Karaikudi to explore these charming pieces up close.

The viral post drew admiration from users who were impressed by Mahadevan's passion:

"Awesome, sir, you should visit the Coca-Cola museum in Atlanta," a user wrote. Another added, "I already visited. It's too good and he is so kind."

One chimed in, "Amazing place, lovely collections he has over there!" A viewer commented, "Only in India can we find such LOVE & PASSION."

Another wrote, "Niche hobbies & interests like this are also intellectual pursuits."