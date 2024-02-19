'Pink Is Everywhere' - Woman Makes 'Barbie Biryani', But Foodies Are Not In Favour

A video showing "Barbie Biryani" has gone viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ creamycreationsbyhkr)

In 2023, around the release of Greta Gerwig's Hollywood blockbuster, Barbie, pink-coloured foods were trending nearly everywhere. Our social media feeds were filled with viral videos of Barbie-themed recipes for different types of dishes. This trend doesn't seem to have disappeared completely. We occasionally still come across unusually pink-themed dishes on social media. One of the latest reels taking Instagram by storm involves "Barbie Biryani". In the video by @creamycreationsbyhkr, the woman who made this bizarre biryani showcases the pink masala and pink rice that constitute this delicacy.

She is also seen emptying a food item with a creamy consistency from a sealed bag into a bowl. She explains that it is a raita (to be relished with the biryani) and that its colour also matches the theme. Watch the complete viral video below:

The Instagram reel has received more than 14 million views so far. In the comments, many users have expressed their disapproval of "Barbie Biryani". Several people have found the idea highly unappetising. Others have turned the topic into a joke. Swiggy Instamart has also reacted to the post. The brand commented, 'Not your regular "Barbie marketing is insane' post."

Read some of the other reactions below:

"Delete this right now before I throw up on my phone."

"Next please make Barbie Nihari Barbie Kulche."

"Sanitize..... I need to sanitise my eyes."

"Don't you dare do that to my biryani."

"We want Oppenheimer biryani."

"Emotional damage."

"After this video, I started hating pink colour."

What did you think of this viral Barbie Biryani? Let us know in the comments below.

