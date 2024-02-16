Viral Video: This Multi-Layered Potato Birthday Cake Is Every Potato Lover's Dream

A viral video shows the making of a large potato cake (Photo Credit: Instagram/ poppy_cooks)

Potato lovers know that their favourite food is a versatile one. From crispy chips to smooth mash, potatoes can be used to make a wide variety of delicious treats. It never lets you down! Recently, a chef specialising in potato dishes took her passion for this ingredient to the next level. For her 30th birthday, she made herself an awe-inducing potato cake. Sounds intriguing, right? In an Instagram reel, 'Poppy O'Toole demonstrated her method of layering different types of potato preparations on top of each other to create this birthday cake.

The bottom layer consists of mashed potatoes. This is followed by a thick layer in the form of potato rosti. She pipes more mashed potato on top and spreads some caramelised onions, bacon and "chives for health". She then replicates the same three layers on top. Once this is done, she grates cheese and spreads a sheet of fried potato slices on top.

She then starts to make the second tier, which is a slightly smaller version of the previous one. She pipes mash in a decorative design along the circumference of the top tier. She garnishes it with bacon, chives and garlic. Finally, she adds a butter candle in the centre, flanked by four potato chip candles. Check out the complete reel below.

Poppy's video has taken the internet by storm. An earlier reel, showcasing the same cake, has received more than 10 million views. This one has also crossed 900K views. The comment section has been flooded with people expressing their love for this potato masterpiece. Many Instagram users have called it their "dream" cake. Read some of the reactions below:

"This is the only cake I will accept from now on."

"I need this for my birthday with a selection of gravy pots!"

"I mean do potato dreams get any better than this?!"

"I'm literally crying. I need this so much."

"I will not ever be complete until I have this cake."

"This is an exceptional idea."

"Pure Heaven."

"This is ridiculous. I love it!"

Would you like to try this viral potato cake? Let us know in the comments.

