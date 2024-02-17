Samosa With Manchurian? This Bizarre Food Combo Is Making Desi Foodies Cringe

Samosa is often subjected to food experiments. (Image Credit: Instagram/@officialsahihai)

Samosas undeniably hold a cherished place as one of India's most beloved street snacks. Whether it is a cosy gathering at home, a school function, or a bustling college canteen, these savoury treats enhance every occasion. However, in today's era of culinary experimentation, even the humble samosa hasn't escaped innovation. We've all seen viral videos showcasing audacious combinations like blueberry samosas, biryani samosas, macaroni samosas, and even palak paneer samosas. The latest addition to this series is the "Momosa" - a fusion of manchurian and samosa. Yes, you read that correctly. A circulating online video features this unique dish. Yet, despite the bold attempt, the internet's reaction indicates a lack of enthusiasm for the creation.

The video begins with a vendor placing a samosa onto a plate and flattening it with his hands. Next, he adds two manchurian balls on top, drizzling them with gravy. Finally, he garnishes the dish with a dollop of tamarind and mint chutneys, along with a sprinkling of chopped onions. The text attached to the clip reads, "Manchurian + Samosa = Mamosa." Take a look:

After watching the video, the foodie community did not seem very pleased with the experiment. A user wrote, "Samose ne atma-hatya kar di. Manchurian ke chooloo bhar gravy mein" [The samosa committed suicide by drowning in a pool of manchurian gravy]. Another one added, "Manchurian gravy left the chat!" A satirical comment read, "Thoda gulab jamun bhi dal do" [Put some gulab jamun also]. "Sab barbaad kar do." [Destroy everything] echoed a few. "Disaster in taste," read a comment.

What are your thoughts on this unique culinary creation? Would you be willing to give it a try? Share your thoughts in the comments below.