Video Shows Making Of Potato Chips In Factory: 'Where's The Air?' Asks Internet

The moment we think of a crispy, salty and fulfilling snack - potato chips inevitably come to our minds. Just pop open a packet of chips and enjoy the crunchy goodness while fighting the urge to finish the entire thing by yourself! If you are a chips-lover just like us, you would often have wondered about how chips are actually made in the factory. Do they use machines or are humans also involved in the process? A recent video that went viral showed this entire process of making chips in the factory. Take a look:



The video was shared on Instagram Reels by blogger Anikait Luthra. Since the time it was posted, it has clocked in over 7.7 million views. "Guess karo kaunsa Lays [Guess which flavour of Lays]," he wrote in the caption of the post. In the clip, we could see the entire process of making potato chips right from scratch. The potatoes, firstly, were peeled and cleaned up. Then, they were sliced and fried in hot oil and coated with masala before being packaged and stowed in boxes to be shipped.

A number of internet users shared their thoughts in the comments section of the video. Some of them guessed the flavour of the chips being made. "Bro you forgot [the] main ingredient that is air," commented another user. "Bhai banate itna saare ho aur dete sirf 4 chips [They make so many chips in the factory and then give us just four in every packet]," lamented another user.

