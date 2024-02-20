Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Enjoy Yummy Local Food In Goa - See Pics

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal enjoyed Goan dishes recently (Photo Credit: Instagram/ varundvn)

Several Bollywood stars are making their way to Goa for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding on February 21, 2024. Also spotted at the airport recently were Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The couple have recently announced that they are expecting a baby. While in Goa, Varun and Natasha took the opportunity to relish local delicacies. Varun gave us a glimpse of their foodie escapade on his Instagram stories. In the short clip, we can see Natasha seated at a table filled with delicious-looking food. A large platter filled with several dishes is placed right in front of her. Varun is shooting the video and is opposite her. In the background, we can hear a server explaining what each dish is. Varun is also heard asking questions about the same.

Some of the Goan dishes they enjoyed included veg Caldine curry, raw mango pickle, Goan-style dal ("dalicho ros"), a traditional okra curry and unpolished red Goan rice. They savoured rava-fried raw banana, brinjal and potato too. In the clip, we also spotted what looked to be an omelette and poie (a popular type of Goan bread). Varun Dhawan seems to have been left impressed by the spread, as he is heard saying "Wow" as the server describes the food. Take a look at the screengrabs below:

Before this, Varun Dhawan gave us a glimpse of one of his meals, captioning it "My wife wants me to eat more veggies." Wondering what green goodness he had on his plate? We spotted a portion of broccoli and another dish with bell peppers. Read the full story here.

