Watch: Bhagyashree Prepares Flavourful Pudina Wale Aloo, Shares Recipe

Bhagyashree keeps her fans updated with her foodie diaries. (Image Credit: Instagram/@bhagyashree.online)

Bhagyashree keeps her fans engaged on her social media with delightful foodie insights. The actress is back again, and this time she has treated her Instagram family to a recipe loved by her husband Himalay Dassani - "pudina wale aloo." Bhagyashree has shared a video on her timeline where she demonstrates the preparation of this simple yet flavourful dish. She begins by tempering cumin seeds and hing in two tablespoons of ghee. While the tadka is being prepared, she can be seen preparing a curd paste, to which she adds haldi, red chilli, and cumin powder. Next, she adds this paste to the ghee and allows it to cook well. Then, she adds the star ingredient of the dish - dry pudina powder. Once it thickens into a gravy, she adds water and lets it boil properly. Finally, she adds sliced potatoes and lets them cook.

Also Read: Bhagyashree Shares Delicious Moments From Her Snack Escapades

Sharing the clip, Bhagyashree wrote, "Cooking time! Himalay ji ki favourite dish! Bahut simple dish hai, jis mein main ingredient pyaar hai, kyonki unhe swaad ke anusaar turant pata chalta hai ki kisne banaya hai. Special tip: Dahi khatta ho, toh swaad aur acha hota hai. Aur dhakaan lagane ke baad, slow flame par usse 10/12 minute pakne dijiye taki aloo mein masale ka taste absorb ho jaye. Yeh quick waali recipe try kijiye, aur aakre (fluffed but crisp) phulke ke saath khaiye.. aur bataiye kaise laga." Watch it here:

Earlier this month, Bhagyashree taught her Instagram followers how to make chilka moong dal khichdi. To be honest, the dish is nothing short of a treat for every fitness enthusiast out there. Along with her video, she shared a detailed note wherein she explained that this dish is great for those dealing with acidity and constipation. Take a look:

Also Read: Inside Bhagyashrees Family Dinner : It Was All About Fancy Dishes

We are eagerly awaiting Bhagyashree's next healthy and delicious foodie escapade.