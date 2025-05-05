Mrunal Thakur Is Now "David Dhawan's Heroine": "Still Pinching Myself"

Mrunal Thakur is on cloud nine as she has been roped in for a David Dhawan film. The Love Sonia actress shared a happy picture in which she can be seen posing with the director David Dhawan. The picture appears to be from a film set. In the caption, Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Still pinching myself! Guyssssss I'M DAVID DHAWAN'S HEROINE! I'm beyond grateful Sir."

Mouni Roy wrote in the comments section, "Bests." Elli AvrRam dropped a few emojis, congratulating the actress.

David Dhawan's film is titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Mrunal Thakur will share screen space with Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde in the film.

A few days ago, a video emerged in which Pooja Hegde is seen enjoying a special screening of her film Retro in a theatre, in London. She was seen with her Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai co-stars Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur.

Fans had missed Suriya at the Retro FDFS premiere along with Pooja Hegde. However, Suriya did not disappoint his fans as he made a virtual appearance with director Karthik Subbaraj. He took time out to interact with his fans and was elated with their response. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude for their love and support.

Mrunal Thakur was a popular face on the television before she made her debut on the big screen with Love Sonia. She acted in films like Super 30, Batla House, Ghost Stories, Toofaan, Dhamaka, Jersey.