Unique Coconut Ganesha From Indore Gets Recognition From US Records Body

The humble coconut finds its way into our kitchen in many different ways. Whether it is in the form of a satiating curry or a soulful chutney, coconut is extremely versatile. Apart from its multiple uses, coconut can also be extremely beneficial for health. And now, we have learnt that coconut can be the subject of worship too! Recently, we came across a report which talked about a unique Ganesh temple in Indore. Rather than the usual Ganesh idol, a special coconut is installed in its place. This coconut Ganesh has got recognition from a US-based records body named Transoceana World Records.

Known as 'Ekakshi Shreefal Ganesh', this unique temple is situated in Indore. It has completed 39 years of being established. A report by News18 states that the temple is located on the Juni Indore Shani Mandir main road. Devotees from the USA, Australia, England, and UAE throng the temple to seek blessings of this unique coconut Ganesha. Worshippers offer a coconut filled with water, betel nut, and more such offerings as a tribute to the lor.

The story behind the temple's establishment is also quite interesting. As per the official website of Transoceana World Records, Pandit Murlidhar Vyas found the coconut or 'shrifal' while he was worshipping. While he was removing the exterior of the coconut, he saw that there was a seed-like shape inside it. Later, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Pandit Vyas saw that a trunk-like structure had formed inside the coconut seed. Further, the coconut retained its water for nearly four decades without drying up which is no less than a miracle.