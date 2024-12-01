'Too Good': X User Creates Professional CV For House Help, Internet Applauds

The CV impressed several internet users. (Photo: X/@varunperuu)

Bengaluru is a city that never fails to amaze people. Whether it's the innovative food trends, vibrant culture or the people, Bengaluru has something for everyone. Now, it's in the news for an unusually sweet but unexpected reason. Recently, a tech guy from the city has gone viral for making a professional CV for his house help. The saga began when an X user posted a request, seeking suggestions for a cook in the HSR area of the city. Her request? Someone who can cook simple homely meals.

Heyy chat,



I am looking for a cook in HSR who can make me some nice simple homely food, please share if you have leads? — Urvi (@youareweeye) November 26, 2024

To this, an X user named Varun Peru shared an unexpected response. In the comments section of the X post, he posted a professional CV of his cook, Ritu, calling her “HSR's MasterChef.” Further, he listed Ritu's “skills and proficiencies” in an entertaining manner. Starting with the objectives, Varun wrote “Bas ek hi goal hai, Aapko roz ghar jaisa khana milta rahe” (the only goal is to serve you homecooked meals daily). As for her signature dishes, the CV highlights Ritu's proficiency in snacks, North Indian, and South Indian food. There were also notes about her qualities – hygienic cooking, customised meals and “gas and induction cooking expert.” The CV even featured a picture of the cook.

Watch the viral X post here:

You should definitely consider Ritu Didi 👩‍🍳 HSR's MasterChef



She's been amazing at her job—her simple, homely meals are the best!



I even made a resume for her because she deserves the spotlight. 😎



Here's a bit about her: https://t.co/PkPDyTDHDgpic.twitter.com/t2aSNkGBGA — Varun ✦ PERU (@varunperuu) November 26, 2024

So far, the post has garnered over 114k views. Several users commented on the X post and reacted:

Applauding Peru's efforts, one user wrote, “appreciate the gesture wholesome”

Another user wrote, “This is so cool. love coming to Twitter and seeing such posts”

this is so cool. love coming to twitter and seeing such posts — Karteek (@hkarteek) December 1, 2024

A third user commented, “that's so cute and creative!! Can we design a smaller version of this? like a business card which you (and she) can give to others? A simple QR on it will take the person to her prev work (food I mean)”

that's so cute and creative!!

can we design a smaller version of this? like a business card which you (and she) can give to others?



a simple QR on it will take the person to her prev work (food I mean😅) — Namanbir Singh (@realNamanbir) November 26, 2024

“Appreciate your efforts in this,” commented another user.

Appreciate your efforts in this. — Hassan Sadeed Ali (@sadeed08) November 26, 2024

Wishing for Ritu to get the job, a user also wrote, “Too good. Hopefully, she lands the job.”

Too good. Hopefully she lands the job — Mohit Thakur (@Mohit_tweeets) November 26, 2024

