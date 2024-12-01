'Too Good': X User Creates Professional CV For House Help, Internet Applauds

The CV impressed several internet users. (Photo: X/@varunperuu)
Bengaluru is a city that never fails to amaze people. Whether it's the innovative food trends, vibrant culture or the people, Bengaluru has something for everyone. Now, it's in the news for an unusually sweet but unexpected reason. Recently, a tech guy from the city has gone viral for making a professional CV for his house help. The saga began when an X user posted a request, seeking suggestions for a cook in the HSR area of the city. Her request? Someone who can cook simple homely meals.
Also Read:Crypto Mogul Buys Banana Worth Rs 52 Crore, Eats It At An Event
To this, an X user named Varun Peru shared an unexpected response. In the comments section of the X post, he posted a professional CV of his cook, Ritu, calling her “HSR's MasterChef.” Further, he listed Ritu's “skills and proficiencies” in an entertaining manner. Starting with the objectives, Varun wrote “Bas ek hi goal hai, Aapko roz ghar jaisa khana milta rahe” (the only goal is to serve you homecooked meals daily). As for her signature dishes, the CV highlights Ritu's proficiency in snacks, North Indian, and South Indian food. There were also notes about her qualities – hygienic cooking, customised meals and “gas and induction cooking expert.” The CV even featured a picture of the cook.
Watch the viral X post here:
So far, the post has garnered over 114k views. Several users commented on the X post and reacted:
Applauding Peru's efforts, one user wrote, “appreciate the gesture wholesome”
Another user wrote, “This is so cool. love coming to Twitter and seeing such posts”
A third user commented, “that's so cute and creative!! Can we design a smaller version of this? like a business card which you (and she) can give to others? A simple QR on it will take the person to her prev work (food I mean)”
“Appreciate your efforts in this,” commented another user.
Wishing for Ritu to get the job, a user also wrote, “Too good. Hopefully, she lands the job.”
Also Read: Watch: Diners Claim To Find Half-Burnt Cigarette In Chicken Biryani At Hyderabad Restaurant
What are your thoughts on this post? Let us know in the comments below.