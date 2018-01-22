This Protein May Help Cut Diabetes Risk: 5 Foods That May Help Manage Condition Better 

Diabetes is a group of conditions results in elevated blood sugar levels over a prolonged period. The abnormal metabolizing of sugar is caused due to inadequate insulin production, or because the body's cells do not respond properly to insulin, or both. A group of scientists from Yale University in the US, have now identified a longevity protein which could play a significant role in creating therapies that may treat diabetes, obesity and even certain cancers.Klotho-protiens( named after the Greek goddess who spun the thread of life), are located on the surface of cells of specific tissues. These proteins engage with the family of hormones, designated endocrine Fibroblast growth factors (FGFs), that regulate critical metabolic processes in the liver, kidneys, and brain, among other organs.This link of of beta-Klotho and FGF21 according to the scientists, could prove to be path-breaking in the field of studies that are focusing on diabetes, obesity and cancer.Beta-Klotho is the primary receptor that binds to FGF21, a key hormone produced upon starvation, scientists revealed.FGF21 also stimulates insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, causing weight loss, noted the study published in in the journal Nature."Like insulin, FGF21 stimulates metabolism including glucose uptake," said Joseph Schlessinger, from Yale University."In animals and in some clinical trials of FGF21, it shows that you can increase burning of calories without changing food intake, and we now understand how to improve the biological activity of FGF21," Schlessinger said.A new variant of FGF21 that has 10 times higher potency and cellular activity, was also pointed out by the researchers.Schlessinger said, that by focusing on building and wnhancing the pathway, one can aim for a better treatment for diabetes and obesity.According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 199 million women are currently living with diabetes and this total is projected to increase to 313 million by 2040. While the condition may need serious medical intervention in various cases, there's a lot you can do to manage the condition better on domestic front too. These foods have been known to help manage diabetes and also regulate blood sugar levels.Green leafy vegetables such as kale, mustard leaves, turnip leaves and methi are low in calories and carbohydrates and therefore, they do not cause sudden spikes to your blood sugar levels. They are also packed with fiber and Vitamin C, which acts a powerful antioxidant.Bitter gourd contains active substances that lend anti-diabetic properties like charantin which is known for its blood glucose-lowering effect and an insulin-like compound known as polypeptide-p. The best way to consume it is to have fresh bitter gourd juice early morning on an empty stomach.Whole grains like barley and oats are full of fibre which digests slowly to keep you blood sugar from spiking suddenly. Consuming whole grains regularly helps in preventing weight gain which is a big risk factor for diabetes.Flaxseed contains large amounts of an insoluble fibre called lignan. Flaxseeds help in reducing the chances of heart complications and also the risk of strokes linked with diabetes. Keep a handful of pumpkin seeds with you to fight cravings for fatty and sugary foods.Guava has a low glycemic index score and is very rich in dietary fiber that helping in treating constipation which is a common complaint people with diabetes have.(With Inputs PTI)