This Man Holds A World Record For Eating Big Mac Burgers Daily, Since 1972

Don Gorske of Wisconsin, US, had entered the Guinness Book of World Records for eating the highest number of Big Macs ever. The 70-year-old began this remarkable journey on May 17, 1972, and has since maintained the daily ritual of enjoying at least one McDonald's Big Mac for the last 5 decades. As per a report published by Guinness World Records (GWR), it is the hamburger that makes Don Gorske - "a Big Mac enthusiast." Gorske said, "I knew I wanted to eat my favourite food, hamburger, every day. The best hamburger sandwich ever made was the Big Mac so that is what I wanted to eat every day. The main reason I stayed with this pursuit for so many years is that Big Macs are still my favourite food and I look forward to eating them every day."

"Did I ever think of having my last Big Mac? Yes when I'm on my deathbed and my son gets a Big Mac for me as one for the road," Don Gorske added. Gorske hit the milestone of eating his 30,000th Big Mac in 2018. This record was updated in 2021 when he surpassed 32,000 Big Macs. As of January 2023, Gorske had consumed a total of 33,400 Big Macs.

In his statement, Don Gorske said, "Being a Guinness World Record title holder is both flattering and humbling to me. When I got my first Guinness World Record book in 1970, I said 'There's one record that I could do - eat hamburgers every day.' In 1972 I ate my first Big Mac and have been counting ever since. It took Guinness 25 years to recognize my record and now it could be one of Guinness' longest continuous records ever. This was never a record for one day just to get into the record book but rather an everyday record, day after day, now after more than 50 years of eating the same meal every day, I ask myself, 'Where did the time go?'"

As per GWR, Donald's record for the most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime was first officially recognized in 1999 at 15,490. He is also known for being "meticulous" about details of all the burgers he's eaten, "keeping each individual burger carton and receipt."

